Stagebridge Launches FINDING OURSELVES IN AMERICA

Stagebridge and Asian American Storytellers in Unity join forces to uplift the diverse cultures and heritage of the Asian American and Pacific Islander diaspora in FINDING OURSELVES IN AMERICA: ASIAN AMERICAN VOICES.

As a direct response to the recent anti-Asian attacks across the United States, this one-of-a-kind digital event brings together 16 nationally-recognized storytellers for a stimulating and informative gathering. Through personal narratives, historical stories, folktales, art and music, these storytellers will elevate immigration experiences, discrimination, struggles with self-identity, and cross-cultural understanding.

San Francisco Bay Area storytellers Eleanor Clement Glass and Linda Yemoto coordinate this star-studded lineup including award-winning journalist Emil Guillermo (former host of "All Things Considered"), cultural activists Robert Kikuchi-Yngojo and Nancy Wang (Eth-Noh-Tec), and playwright and actress M.J. Kang (Noran Bang: The Yellow Room).

"Yes, we are addressing the current and horrific violence against our communities, but we are leading by embracing our heritage and fostering cross-cultural understanding," said Clement Glass. "The rich diversity of our Asian American and Pacific Islander identities throughout America is the message."

Other artists include Alton Takiyama Chung (Hawaii), Anne Shimojima (Illinois), Roopa Mohan (California), Motoko Dworkin (Massachusetts), Joel Ying (Florida), Bowen Lee (California), Karin Amano (Georgia), Tobey Ishii Anderson (Washington), Yasu Ishida (South Carolina) and Kuniko Yamamoto (Florida).

This group of ethnically and geographically diverse storytellers represent the multifaceted AAPI identity in America. Focused on the healing power of storytelling and narrative, these artists will promote cross-cultural understanding responding to an unprecedented wave of anti-Asian sentiment in the modern age.

This event will kick off Finding Ourselves in America, a Stagebridge series highlighting BIPOC voices through storytelling partnerships with artists from Oakland and beyond.

"It's inspiring to be a part of a team focused on an equitable future and committed to healing marginalized voices through storytelling and performing arts," said Stagebridge Executive Director Shannon McDonnell. "Finding Ourselves in America is just one of the ways we are committed to doing the work at Stagebridge."

FINDING OURSELVES IN AMERICA: ASIAN AMERICAN VOICES will be live-streamed on the Stagebridge YouTube channel for individuals who cannot access digitally. This event is recommended for ages 12 and up, but all are welcome.

For more information, visit www.stagebridge.org/findingourselves.