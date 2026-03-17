St. Vincent To Perform With San Francisco Symphony In July

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Grammy Award-winning musician St. Vincent will make her debut with the San Francisco Symphony on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Davies Symphony Hall.

The performance will be conducted by Jules Buckley and will feature orchestral arrangements of songs spanning St. Vincent’s discography. The program will include selections from albums including Marry Me, Actor, Strange Mercy, St. Vincent, MASSEDUCTION, Daddy’s Home, and All Born Screaming.

Buckley, known for his work as an orchestrator and conductor, will lead the San Francisco Symphony in newly arranged versions of St. Vincent’s music, presenting her catalog in a symphonic format.

ST. VINCENT WITH THE SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Davies Symphony Hall

San Francisco, CA

Jules Buckley, conductor

St. Vincent, guest artist

Ticket Information

Tickets will go on sale to San Francisco Symphony subscribers and donors on March 19 at 10:00 a.m. PT, with general public sales beginning March 20 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Tickets are available at sfsymphony.org.