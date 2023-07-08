San Francisco Playhouse to Present NOLLYWOOD DREAMS Beginning in September

San Francisco Playhouse will open its 2023-24 Season with the West Coast Premiere of the romantic comedy Nollywood Dreams (September 28 – November 4, 2023). Written by Ghanian-American writer/performer Jocelyn Bioh (Jaja's African Hair Braiding on Broadway, School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play, The Public Theater's Merry Wives, and the book of the musical Goddess), this hilarious play with sharp wit and big heart spotlights the 1990s explosion of Nigeria's film industry Nollywood, which churned out films as the country contended with economic and political turmoil.

Aspiring ingenue Ayamma yearns for the glitz and glamor of movie stardom, landing an audition with Nollywood's hottest director seeking a fresh face. Between cat fights with the resident diva and igniting sparks with Nigeria's “Sexiest Man Born,” Ayamma's dreams of leaving her travel agency job behind for a thrilling life might just come true. Premiered at MCC Theater Off-Broadway, Nollywood Dreams was spotlighted on The Kilroys' List of notable new works. Variety praised Bioh's “fast-moving comic text,” calling it “warm, wonky, and laugh-out-loud funny…this version of Nollywood is, indeed, a dream.” Bay Area theatre veteran Margo Hall directs.

Performance Schedule

Previews: Thursday, September 28 – Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Opening: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Closes: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 7pm

Wednesdays: 2pm & 7pm

Fridays: 8pm

Saturdays: 3pm & 8pm

Sundays: 2pm

Location

San Francisco Playhouse (450 Post Street, San Francisco)

Subscriptions are currently available for San Francisco Playhouse's 2023-24 Season. Single tickets ($15-$100) will be available soon. For more information, the public may visit Click Here or call the box office at 415-677-9596.