San Francisco Playhouse to Present NOLLYWOOD DREAMS Beginning in September

Previews begin Thursday, September 28.

By: Jul. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 1 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Review: A CHORUS LINE at SF Playhouse Photo 2 Review: A CHORUS LINE at SF Playhouse
Review: OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo 3 Review: OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Review: LES MISERABLES at Orpheum Theatre Photo 4 Review: LES MISERABLES at Orpheum Theatre

San Francisco Playhouse to Present NOLLYWOOD DREAMS Beginning in September

San Francisco Playhouse will open its 2023-24 Season with the West Coast Premiere of the romantic comedy Nollywood Dreams (September 28 – November 4, 2023). Written by Ghanian-American writer/performer Jocelyn Bioh (Jaja's African Hair Braiding on Broadway, School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play, The Public Theater's Merry Wives, and the book of the musical Goddess), this hilarious play with sharp wit and big heart spotlights the 1990s explosion of Nigeria's film industry Nollywood, which churned out films as the country contended with economic and political turmoil.

Aspiring ingenue Ayamma yearns for the glitz and glamor of movie stardom, landing an audition with Nollywood's hottest director seeking a fresh face. Between cat fights with the resident diva and igniting sparks with Nigeria's “Sexiest Man Born,” Ayamma's dreams of leaving her travel agency job behind for a thrilling life might just come true. Premiered at MCC Theater Off-Broadway, Nollywood Dreams was spotlighted on The Kilroys' List of notable new works. Variety praised Bioh's “fast-moving comic text,” calling it “warm, wonky, and laugh-out-loud funny…this version of Nollywood is, indeed, a dream.” Bay Area theatre veteran Margo Hall directs.

Performance Schedule

Previews: Thursday, September 28 – Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Opening: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Closes: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 7pm

Wednesdays: 2pm & 7pm

Fridays: 8pm

Saturdays: 3pm & 8pm

Sundays: 2pm

 

Location

San Francisco Playhouse (450 Post Street, San Francisco)

 

Subscriptions are currently available for San Francisco Playhouse's 2023-24 Season. Single tickets ($15-$100) will be available soon. For more information, the public may visit Click Here or call the box office at 415-677-9596.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Opera San José to Offer Free Streaming of Alma Deutschers CINDERELLA Beginning This Photo
Opera San José to Offer Free Streaming of Alma Deutscher's CINDERELLA Beginning This Month

Opera San José's opulent staging of Alma Deutscher's Cinderella will be made available for free viewing beginning July 22.

2
Review: LES MISERABLES at Orpheum Theatre Photo
Review: LES MISERABLES at Orpheum Theatre

What did our critic think of LES MISERABLES at Orpheum Theatre?

3
SjDANCEcos Co-Artistic Director Gary Masters Retires, Passes The Torch To Maria Basile Photo
SjDANCEco's Co-Artistic Director Gary Masters Retires, Passes The Torch To Maria Basile

After twenty years as the founder and artistic director of sjDANCEco, Gary Masters has formally announced his retirement. Masters founded the San Jose based modern dance company in March of 2003 and has led the organization through two decades of artistic growth and expanded reach.

4
Tim Bond to Depart TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Giovanna Sardelli to Step In Photo
Tim Bond to Depart TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Giovanna Sardelli to Step In

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has revealed that Tim Bond will depart the company, stepping down from his role as Artistic Director later this month in order to lead Oregon Shakespeare Festival as its new Artistic Director.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My (Unauthorized) Hallmark Movie Musical!
Landmark Musical Theatre (7/07-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fantasticks
Chanticleers Theatre (10/20-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "WMB" by Marisela Treviño Orta
Live Oak Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Full Monty presented by Transcendence Theatre Company
Jack London State Historic Park (7/28-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
UC Davis Health Pavilion (8/22-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fred Pitts' Aren't You...?
The Marsh San Francisco Mainstage (4/07-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Golden Gate Theatre (8/01-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The MeshugaNutcracker!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/30-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatresports
Bayfront Theater (7/07-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatresports (TM)
BATS Improv (7/07-8/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You