San Francisco Opera is Donating Supplies to Medical Professionals

Article Pixel Apr. 9, 2020  
San Francisco Opera is Donating Supplies to Medical Professionals

The San Francisco Opera performances may be on hold due to the ongoing health crisis, but they are still working together. The San Francisco Chronicle has reported that the Opera is donating supplies to medical professionals.

Read the full story HERE.

The San Francisco Opera has delivered a load of equipment to UCSF's Mt. Zion campus. Five medical professionals accepted the delivery, which was estimated to include about 400 N95 masks, 4,000 gloves, 50 boot covers, three boxes of protective suits, goggles, and a load of antibacterial disinfectants.

The San Francisco Opera's costume shop has also been developing a process for creating three-layer masks that can be constructed by the costume staff while working from home.

Read the full story HERE.




Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sing Along to the HAMILTON Cast Recording With Cast Members
  • Seth Rudetksky's STARS IN THE HOUSE Will Now Also Air on SiriusXM
  • Stephanie J. Block, Donna Murphy, Laura Osnes, and More Build BRIDGE TO BROADWAY
  • Ryann Redmond, Spencer Liff and More to Teach Online Classes for Broadway Dreams