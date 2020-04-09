San Francisco Opera is Donating Supplies to Medical Professionals

The San Francisco Opera performances may be on hold due to the ongoing health crisis, but they are still working together. The San Francisco Chronicle has reported that the Opera is donating supplies to medical professionals.

The San Francisco Opera has delivered a load of equipment to UCSF's Mt. Zion campus. Five medical professionals accepted the delivery, which was estimated to include about 400 N95 masks, 4,000 gloves, 50 boot covers, three boxes of protective suits, goggles, and a load of antibacterial disinfectants.

The San Francisco Opera's costume shop has also been developing a process for creating three-layer masks that can be constructed by the costume staff while working from home.

