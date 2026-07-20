San Francisco Opera Unveils 2026-27 Season Featuring SIMON BOCCANEGRA, MANON, DAS RHEINGOLD & More

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San Francisco Opera has announced its 2026-27 season, featuring six mainstage productions, concerts, special events, and the return of its annual Opera Ball and Opera in the Park. The season opens September 12 with Giuseppe Verdi's Simon Boccanegra under the baton of Music Director Eun Sun Kim and concludes in summer 2027 with Richard Wagner's Das Rheingold and Giacomo Puccini's Tosca.

Kim continues her multi-season exploration of the works of Verdi and Wagner, conducting Simon Boccanegra, Jules Massenet's Manon, an all-Richard Strauss concert, and Das Rheingold, the first installment of Wagner's Ring cycle that will culminate in complete performances in 2028.

Among the season's highlights is the San Francisco Opera mainstage premiere of Scottish composer Thea Musgrave's Mary, Queen of Scots, directed and designed by Stewart Laing and conducted by Clelia Cafiero in her company debut. Heidi Stober stars in the title role. The season also includes revivals of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, directed by Shawna Lucey and conducted by Sebastian Weigle in his company debut, and Puccini's Tosca, featuring Rachel Willis-Sørensen singing the title role for the first time.

The company's annual Opera Ball launches the 104th season on September 12 with festivities at San Francisco City Hall and the War Memorial Opera House, while Opera in the Park returns September 13 with a free concert at Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park featuring Kim, the San Francisco Opera Orchestra, and artists from the fall season.

Additional events include an all-Richard Strauss concert with soprano Adela Zaharia, the Adler Fellows in Concert at Herbst Theatre, the San Francisco Opera Chorus in Concert, and the company's third annual Pride Concert on June 25, 2027, celebrating LGBTQIA+ composers, performers, and music.

The company will also continue its Dolby Tickets initiative, offering $10 tickets to eligible first-time Bay Area patrons, and will livestream the third performance of each mainstage production as part of its digital programming. Single tickets, subscriptions, and Opera Ball packages are on sale now.

2026-27 Mainstage Season

Simon Boccanegra

September 12–27, 2026

Music Director Eun Sun Kim conducts Verdi's political drama starring Amartuvshin Enkhbat in the title role, with Eleonora Buratto and Joshua Guerrero making their San Francisco Opera debuts.

Mary, Queen of Scots

September 20–October 4, 2026

The company's first mainstage production of Thea Musgrave's opera stars Heidi Stober and is conducted by Clelia Cafiero in her house debut.

Manon

October 15–November 1, 2026

Amina Edris and Pene Pati headline Massenet's tragic romance under the baton of Eun Sun Kim.

The Marriage of Figaro

October 31–November 29, 2026

Mozart's beloved comedy returns in Michael Cavanagh's production, directed by Shawna Lucey and conducted by Sebastian Weigle.

Das Rheingold

May 29–June 22, 2027

Francesca Zambello's acclaimed production launches San Francisco Opera's journey toward complete Ring cycles in 2028. Eun Sun Kim conducts.

Tosca

June 4–July 2, 2027

Rachel Willis-Sørensen makes her role debut as Puccini's tragic heroine in Shawna Lucey's production, conducted by Clelia Cafiero.

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