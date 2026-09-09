SLASHED to Expand With New Solo Fear and Psychic Experiences

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Terror Vault will expand its Halloween offerings at the San Francisco Mint this fall with two new experiences presented in conjunction with SLASHED: The Escape Tomb, an extreme solo fear challenge, and The Vault of Visions, featuring a rotating lineup of Bay Area psychics.

SLASHED, Terror Vault's new immersive horror experience inspired by the slasher films of the 1980s, will run October 1 through November 1 at the historic San Francisco Mint.

The Escape Tomb will challenge individual guests to spend five minutes completely alone in an area of the Mint previously inaccessible to the public. Participants will first encounter the Executioner, who will place a bag over their head and lead them into the building before sealing them inside the tomb.

Guests can end the experience at any time by asking to be released, while those who remain for the full five minutes will complete the challenge.

The Vault of Visions will offer a decidedly different supernatural experience. The immersive space will feature two local psychics each night, offering private one-on-one tarot readings to guests inside the Mint.

Terror Vault will also introduce a lineup of SLASHED-themed cocktails and mocktails, including The Final Girls, The Killer in the Woods, Fresh Victim, Blunt Force Trauma, Blood Bag and the nonalcoholic Virgin Sacrifice.

VIP ticket holders will gain access to The Wainwright Family Carnival, an immersive pre-show hosted by Hellville's ringmaster, Pinwheel. The experience includes a carnival midway populated by characters from the world of SLASHED, themed cocktails, midway games, additional pieces of the production's story and interactive environments. VIP guests will also receive a commemorative SLASHED souvenir cup.

The Mint's Fang Bang pop-up bar will return as an '80s New Wave and goth vampire-themed space serving Halloween cocktails. Fang Bang will be open to the public with no cover during show operating hours. Guests can also visit CreepShop, featuring Terror Vault merchandise alongside items from Kreepsville666, Middle of Beyond and local artists. Tickets to SLASHED are not required to visit either space.

Following the conclusion of the regular run, Terror Vault will offer special lights-on Behind the Screams tours on November 7 and 8, giving visitors a closer look at the production's sets, props, costumes and effects.

Inspired by masked killers, final girls and the elaborate death scenes of 1980s horror films, SLASHED places guests inside an investigation of the Shellville murders. After true-crime podcast host Petra Sterling disappears while investigating killings connected to the abandoned Fear Clinic, her assistant Tina recruits guests to help complete the investigation.

Participants venture into the sealed town of Shellville, encounter the supernatural killer Darren Grieves and attempt to recover pieces of the mysterious Fear Engine while navigating environments and set pieces inspired by classic slasher movies.

Terror Vault was created by Joshua Grannell, also known as Peaches Christ, and David Flower. The annual San Francisco Halloween attraction combines theatrical storytelling, production design and interactive horror inside the San Francisco Mint.

SLASHED will run October 1-November 1 at the San Francisco Mint, 88 5th Street. Timed entries are available every 15 minutes for groups of up to 12 guests. Admission is restricted to guests ages 18 and older with valid identification.

Tickets range from $60-$80 depending on the performance date and time.



Photo Credit: Jenna Gable and Camillo Kearns

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