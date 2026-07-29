SLASHED: TERROR VAULT to Return to San Francisco Mint This Fall

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Terror Vault will return to the historic San Francisco Mint this October with its most ambitious chapter yet: SLASHED, a brutal new immersive horror experience and a blood-soaked love letter to the outrageous slasher films of the 1980s, taking over the San Francisco Mint beginning Thursday, October 1 and running through Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Inspired by the era of masked killers, final girls, and wildly inventive death scenes, SLASHED drops guests into the real-time investigation of the infamous Shellville murders. When Petra Sterling, host of the hit true-crime podcast Hellville, mysteriously disappears while researching a new wave of killings tied to the long-abandoned Fear Clinic, her assistant Tina recruits a group of brave volunteers to help finish the investigation. Armed with Petra's clues, guests must venture into the sealed town of Shellville, confront the supernatural killer Darren Grieves, and recover the missing components of the mysterious Fear Engine before the murders spread beyond the town's borders. Along the way they'll encounter the restless victims of Darren's original killing spree, survive terrifying set pieces inspired by classic 80s slashers, and decide just how much they're willing to risk to stop the nightmare. In Hellville, fear feeds the killer… and this time, you're in the story.

VIP EXPERIENCE: THE WAINWRIGHT FAMILY CARINIVAL

Step right up... if you dare. Before entering SLASHED: Return to Hellville, VIP guests are invited through the gates of the infamous Wainwright Family Carnival, an exclusive immersive pre-show hosted by Hellville's delightfully deranged ringmaster, Pinwheel. Explore a sinister carnival midway where Pinwheel and his troupe of unforgettable freaks, carnies, and oddities blur the line between performance and participation. Sip themed cocktails from our carnival bar, try your luck at sick midway games, uncover exclusive pieces of the SLASHED story, and wander through immersive environments and interactive photo opportunities available only to VIP guests. Every VIP ticket includes an exclusive commemorative SLASHED souvenir cup with lid, yours to keep. Fill it with your favorite beverage from the carnival bar before entering the experience and carry it with you into Hellville if you choose. (Cocktail not included.)

FANG BANG + CREEPSHOP

Guests are invited to start and end their haunted adventure at Fang Bang—an 80's New Wave/goth vampire-themed pop-up bar located in the vault of the San Francisco Mint—where they can partake in Halloween-themed cocktails. Fang Bang will be open to the public with no cover during show operating hours.



CreepShop, a pop-up retail shop, features Terror Vault branded merchandise, as well as curated items from Kreepsville666, Middle of Beyond, and local artists.



A ticket to SLASHED is not required to visit Fang Bang or CreepShop.

BEHIND THE SCREAMS

A special lights-on behind-the-scenes tour of SLASHED will be offered on November 7 and 8, giving fans an inside look at the immersive experience's elaborate sets, props, costumes, and effects.

Tickets range in price from $60–$80 (based on performance day/time) and are available now by visiting terrorvault.com. Each timed entry accommodates groups of up to 12 people, with slots available every 15 minutes. Guests must be 18+ with valid I.D. to enter.



Photo Credit: Jenna Gable and Camillo Kearns

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