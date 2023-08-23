SF Ballet Artistic Director Tamara Rojo and Choreographer Aszure Barton Will Be Presented in Conversation at Works & Process

The event takes place Sunday, October 15, 3 pm and 7:30 pm.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

SF Ballet Artistic Director Tamara Rojo and Choreographer Aszure Barton Will Be Presented in Conversation at Works & Process

San Francisco Ballet (SF Ballet) Artistic Director Tamara Rojo and choreographer Aszure Barton will be presented in conversation at Works & Process at the Guggenheim Museum on Sunday, October 15 at 3 and 7:30 pm.

In her first-curated season as artistic director, Rojo will center cross-disciplinary and cross-cultural collaborations, celebrate the artists and histories of San Francisco, and spotlight women’s voices on stage and off. The Works & Process conversation will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Rojo’s vision and the newly commissioned ballet Mere Mortals, with music by Floating Points and choreography by Barton, which opens SF Ballet’s 2024 Repertory Season in January.

Aiming to provide an immersive and visceral experience for the audience's senses, Mere Mortals will recontextualize the classic parable of Pandora’s box and marks the first full-length work SF Ballet has commissioned from a female choreographer. Rojo and Barton will discuss Mere Mortals’ creative process and how the work will take on the possibilities and consequences of artificial intelligence, and SF Ballet dancers will perform excerpts.

Works & Process’ fall calendar also includes conversations with American Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Susan Jaffe (October 8) and Dance Theatre of Harlem Artistic Director Robert Garland (October 29 and 30).

Works & Process at the Guggenheim
San Francisco Ballet: New Vision with Tamara Rojo and Aszure Barton
Sunday, October 15, 3 pm and 7:30 pm

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2260016®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worksandprocess.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

$55, $45, $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Peter B. Lewis Theater
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
1071 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY 10128




