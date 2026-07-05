Playful People Productions To Present YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

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Playful People Productions, a theater education nonprofit in San Jose, is set to present the musical You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, performed by two mixed casts of teens and adults.

You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown is directed and choreographed by Emily Pennington, with vocal direction by Maureen Driggs. With charm, wit and heart, this musical explores life's great questions through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang. Musical numbers include "My Blanket and Me," "The Kite," "The Baseball Game," "Little Known Facts," "Suppertime," and "Happiness." Based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, this revue of songs and vignettes has book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, additional dialogue by Michael Mayer, and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. has been called a “time capsule of a world long before computers and cell phones ... nostalgia for those who remember black-and-white television sets, who remember playing ball until dark, skating on ponds, and spending a lot of time on our own away from parents” (Alameda Post).

This show is supported in part by a Cultural Affairs grant from the City of San José, and by SVCreates, in partnership with the County of Santa Clara.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to maximize the inclusion of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents — and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.

Performances will take place from July 17—18, 2026. The Baseball Cast will peform: Friday 7/17 at 7:00 PM and Saturday 7/18 at 4:00 PM. The Kite Cast willl perform: Saturday 7/18 at 12:00 PM and Saturday 7/18 at 8:00 PM. Performances will take place at the Historic Hoover Theatre located at 1635 Park Ave, San Jose CA. Tickets are $20. Tickets can be purchased at the Playful People's webiste or by calling (408) 878-5362.

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