Playful People Productions To Present ALADDIN KIDS

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Playful People Productions, a theater education nonprofit in San Jose, is set to present the musical Disney's Aladdin KIDS, performed by three casts of children ages 6 to 10.

When the street urchin Aladdin vies for the attention of the beautiful princess Jasmine, he uses a genie’s magic power to become a prince in order to marry her. Iago, Jafar, the Genie, and more are here in Disney’s Aladdin KIDS, a musical adventure filled with magic, mayhem and the power of love. Disney's Aladdin KIDS is based on the beloved 1992 animated film and the Broadway musical; musical numbers include the favorites “Friend Like Me,” “One Jump Ahead,” “A Whole New World,” and more. With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by David Simpatico, Disney's Aladdin KIDS will enchant.

This show is supported in part by a Cultural Affairs grant from the City of San José, and by SVCreates, in partnership with the County of Santa Clara.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to maximize the inclusion of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents — and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.

Performances will run July 10—11, 2026. The Lamp Cast will perform Friday 7/10 at 5:00 PM and Saturday 7/11 at 2:00 PM. The Magic Cast will perform Friday 7/10 at 7:00 PM and Saturday 7/11 at 5:00 PM. The Wish Cast will perform on Saturday 7/10 at 11:00 AM and Saturday 7/10 at 7:00 PM. Performances will take place at the Historic Hoover Theatre located at 1635 Park Ave San Jose CA. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Playful People's website or by calling (408) 878-5362.

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