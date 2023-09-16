Photos: First Look at CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL at Ray of Light Theatre

Ray of Light Theatre in San Francisco opened Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical on September 9th. Performances run through October 1, 2023 at the Victoria Theatre.

Check out photos from the production below!

Based on the Hollywood film starring Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar, Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical features back-to-back iconic songs including Bittersweet Symphony (The Verve), Every You and Every Me (Placebo), Bye Bye Bye (*NSYNC), Sometimes (Britney Spears), Just A Girl (No Doubt), Foolish Games (Jewel), Genie In A Bottle (Christina Aguilera), Breakfast At Tiffany's (Deep Blue Something), Kiss Me (Sixpence None the Richer), Iris (Goo Goo Dolls), Candy (Mandy Moore) I'll Make Love To You (Boyz II Men) and more!

Drawing you deep into the manipulative world of Manhattan's most tempting liaisons: Sebastian and Kathryn are seduced by revenge and fueled by passion. Set out to ravage the virtuous Annette Hargrove and anyone who gets in their way, the siblings find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation, and the cruelest game of all: love.

Are you ready to make your wager? Missing out might just ruin your reputation... More information and tickets can be found at the link below!

Photo credit: Jon Bauer