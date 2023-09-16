Photos: First Look at CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL at Ray of Light Theatre

Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical at Ray of Light Theatre brings iconic songs and scandalous love affairs to San Francisco.
POPULAR
Ray of Light Theatre in San Francisco opened Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical on September 9th. Performances run through October 1, 2023 at the Victoria Theatre.
Check out photos from the production below!
Based on the Hollywood film starring Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar, Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical features back-to-back iconic songs including Bittersweet Symphony (The Verve), Every You and Every Me (Placebo), Bye Bye Bye (*NSYNC), Sometimes (Britney Spears), Just A Girl (No Doubt), Foolish Games (Jewel), Genie In A Bottle (Christina Aguilera), Breakfast At Tiffany's (Deep Blue Something), Kiss Me (Sixpence None the Richer), Iris (Goo Goo Dolls), Candy (Mandy Moore) I'll Make Love To You (Boyz II Men) and more!
Drawing you deep into the manipulative world of Manhattan's most tempting liaisons: Sebastian and Kathryn are seduced by revenge and fueled by passion. Set out to ravage the virtuous Annette Hargrove and anyone who gets in their way, the siblings find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation, and the cruelest game of all: love.
Are you ready to make your wager? Missing out might just ruin your reputation... More information and tickets can be found at the link below!
Photo credit: Jon Bauer
The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical (Photo by Jon Bauer)
Marshall Forte and Anne Norland
Jake Gale and Chelsea Holifield
The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Doug Greer and Samuel Prince
Doug Greer and Samuel Prince
Anne Norland, Marshall Forte, Chelsea Holifield and Jake Gale
Anne Clark and Marshall Forte
The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Chelsea Holifield
The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Clint Calimlim, Doug Greer, Samuel Prince and Ted Sclavos
Clint Calimlim and Jake Gale
The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Doug Greer and Samuel Prince
Clint Calimlim, Doug Greer, Samuel Prince and Ted Sclavos
Doug Greer and Marah Sotelo
The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Chelsea Holifield
Chelsea Holifield, Jake Gale and the cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Mackenzie MacDonald, Madeline Lambie, Marah Sotelo, Mary Kalita, and Trixie Aballa
Samuel Prince and Jake Gale
Anne Norland and Chelsea Holifield
Samuel Prince and Doug Greer
Jake Gale, Samuel Prince, Doug Greer and Marah Sotelo
Anne Norland and the cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Videos
|Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)
|Live At the Orinda - Geneviève Leclerc
Orinda Theatre (10/08-10/08)
|Selena Tribute by Dreaming Of You
The Canyon – Montclair (12/29-12/29)
|Overlooked Latinas
Theatre Rhinoceros (9/21-10/01)
|Men on Boats
Valley Players (10/13-10/29)
|Crowns
Lesher Center for the Arts - Margaret Lesher Theatre (9/09-10/06)
|"Train Stories"
The Marsh (9/08-9/29)
|Taylor Eigsti Quintet
McKenna Theater at SFSU (9/21-9/21)
|Madame Tussauds Singapore Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
|The Lion King
Orpheum Theatre (11/22-12/30)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You