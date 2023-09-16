Photos: First Look at CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL at Ray of Light Theatre

Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical at Ray of Light Theatre brings iconic songs and scandalous love affairs to San Francisco.

By: Sep. 16, 2023

Ray of Light Theatre in San Francisco opened Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical on September 9th. Performances run through October 1, 2023 at the Victoria Theatre.

Check out photos from the production below!

Based on the Hollywood film starring Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar, Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical features back-to-back iconic songs including Bittersweet Symphony (The Verve), Every You and Every Me (Placebo), Bye Bye Bye (*NSYNC), Sometimes (Britney Spears), Just A Girl (No Doubt), Foolish Games (Jewel), Genie In A Bottle (Christina Aguilera), Breakfast At Tiffany's (Deep Blue Something), Kiss Me (Sixpence None the Richer), Iris (Goo Goo Dolls), Candy (Mandy Moore) I'll Make Love To You (Boyz II Men) and more!

Drawing you deep into the manipulative world of Manhattan's most tempting liaisons: Sebastian and Kathryn are seduced by revenge and fueled by passion. Set out to ravage the virtuous Annette Hargrove and anyone who gets in their way, the siblings find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation, and the cruelest game of all: love.

Are you ready to make your wager? Missing out might just ruin your reputation... More information and tickets can be found at the link below!

Photo credit: Jon Bauer

The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical (Photo by Jon Bauer)

Marah Sotelo and Jake Gale

Jake Gale and Marah Sotelo

Marshall Forte and Anne Norland

Jake Gale and Chelsea Holifield

The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical

The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical

Doug Greer and Samuel Prince

Doug Greer and Samuel Prince

Marah Sotelo and Jake Gale

Marah Sotelo

Anne Norland, Marshall Forte, Chelsea Holifield and Jake Gale

Anne Clark and Marshall Forte

The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical

The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical

Chelsea Holifield

Jake Gale and Anne Norland

The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical

Jake Gale

Clint Calimlim, Doug Greer, Samuel Prince and Ted Sclavos

Clint Calimlim and Jake Gale

The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical

The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical

Doug Greer and Samuel Prince

Clint Calimlim, Doug Greer, Samuel Prince and Ted Sclavos

Doug Greer and Marah Sotelo

The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical

The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical

Chelsea Holifield

Chelsea Holifield, Jake Gale and the cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical

Marah Sotelo

Mackenzie MacDonald, Madeline Lambie, Marah Sotelo, Mary Kalita, and Trixie Aballa

Samuel Prince and Jake Gale

Anne Norland and Chelsea Holifield

Samuel Prince and Doug Greer

Jake Gale, Samuel Prince, Doug Greer and Marah Sotelo

Anne Norland and the cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical

The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical

Marah Sotelo

The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical

 




