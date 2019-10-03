Photo Flash: First Look At Magic Theatre's Bay Area Premiere Of Lloyd Suh's THE CHINESE LADY

Magic Theatre presents the Bay Area Premiere of Lloyd Suh's The Chinese Lady, directed by Mina Morita. Previews begin on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Magic Theatre's Fort Mason location (Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123), with a press opening on Wednesday, October 16 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $15 - $75 and are on-sale now at MagicTheatre.org.

Inspired by the true story of the first Chinese woman to arrive on American soil, The Chinese Lady follows Afong Moy after she is brought from China to America and put on display for an eager public yearning to learn of the exotic East. Leavened with humor and insight, Suh explores the way we consider both ourselves and others.

The cast of The Chinese Lady features Rinabeth Apostol* as "Afong Moy" and Will Dao* as "Atung."

In addition to Ms. Morita, the creative team includes Jacquelyn Scott (Set Design / Props Design), Abra Berman (Costume Design), Wen-Ling Liao** (Lighting Design), Sara Huddleston (Sound Design), Liz Matos* (Stage Manager) and Sonia Fernandez (Dramaturg / Local Casting). The scenery will be engineered and built by Acme Scenery Company.





