Pear Theatre Presents PEAR SLICES 2021

Pear Theatre will present PEAR SLICES 2021, the annual short play showcase by members of the Pear Playwrights Guild. The showcase takes place April 30-May 23, 2021.

Each spring Pear Slices offers up a selection of original, short plays from the members of the Pear Playwrights Guild; directed this year by Troy Johnson and Melinda Marks. Whether dramatic or comic, adversarial or romantic, or simply defying categorization, this slate of vignettes is presented by a single cast of highly versatile, local actors. The annual short play showcase has become a favorite among Pear audiences.

Show video available beginning Friday, April 30 "Backstage Pass" videos posting before and after April 30. Press members may receive access to the video prior to "opening."

Tickets purchased will grant access to a password-protected video of the show hosted online. Additionally, a "Backstage Pass" will be available which includes multiple behind-the-scenes videos, talk-backs, and other exclusive materials. For information or tickets, visit www.thepear.org or call (650) 254-1148.

