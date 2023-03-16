Northern Nights Music Festival Announces Phase One Lineup For 10th Anniversary

Today, Northern Nights Music Festival has announced the phase one lineup for its 10th anniversary, taking place in Northern California's iconic Redwood Forest this July 14-16. With an eclectic music lineup, top-tier cannabis and wellness programming, and serene natural landscapes, Northern Nights remains one of North America's most unique boutique festival experiences.

Northern Nights' penchant for discovery continues to make it one of the West Coast's staple summer music festivals. It all begins with the music, where the picturesque backdrop of Cook's Valley Campground provides the ideal setting for fans to discover their new favorite artists alongside performances from some of electronic music's freshest names.

Northern Nights' phase one lineup marks its biggest and brightest effort yet, offering something for all fans of electronic music and beyond. The ten-year celebration billing is topped by the much anticipated Northern Nights debut of live multi-instrumentalist duo Big Gigantic and returning favorite G Jones, the bass music icon whose epic sound design was bred from the coastal forest landscapes of Northern California. The lineup continues with a slew of additional Northern Nights firsts from GRAMMY-winning producer Mura Masa, multi-genre producer and Young Art label head TOKiMONSTA, and house hitmaker Dr. Fresch setting the vibes in the Redwoods.

The lineup veers into more eclectic soundscapes with emotionally-charged singer and songwriter Bipolar Sunshine, stylish twin sister DJ duo Coco & Breezy, house maven Nala, live performance duo Elephant Heart and introspective live electronic duo Night Tales.

Festival scene icons past and present complete the lineup, featuring electro-soul-hop producer Daily Bread and next-generation breaks riser Mary Droppinz alongside Random Rab, Forester, Megan Hamilton, EAZYBAKED, Moontricks, Dos, and Lapa.

In 2019, Northern Nights became the first music festival to have legal onsite cannabis sales and consumption, establishing the event as a pioneering force in the legalization force that has swept the country. In 2022, Northern Nights became the first music festival to have dispensaries located at stages and the first music festival to have multiple on-site dispensaries, which were showcased in both Humboldt and Mendocino counties. For its 10th anniversary in 2023, Northern Nights will continue its reputation as an innovator in the space by becoming the first music festival to create its own in-house cannabis strain.

Following a multi-year process of pheno-hunting for the best cannabis qualities, Northern Nights will have seeds and samples of its own custom creation at the festival's farmers market. Created in collaboration with world-renowned breeder Humboldt Seed Company, the new "Northern Nights" strain furthers the commitment of the organizers to revolutionize the ways that cannabis culture can be showcased in a music festival format while supporting local curators. Not to be confused with the infamous "Northern Lights" strain, the festival will be the only place to purchase and consume this very limited batch of Emerald Triangle grown products.

The renowned Tree Lounge cannabis consumption area remains a bedrock of the Northern Nights experience, hosting the industry's premier cannabis brands, medicated experiences, bespoke yoga and wellness programming, and more. The Tree Lounge will have a new, central location within the festival footprint to bring further attention to this best-in-class experience.

All of the magic happens at the remote yet easily accessible location of Cook's Valley Campground, set behind the Redwood Curtain in the fertile crescent of the Emerald Triangle. The festival grounds feature a river where attendees can float or swim by day, the largest Redwood grove campground in the world, and plenty of space to explore the great outdoors. Throughout the day and into the night, the present and future of electronic music will shine at the various stages - Main, River, Grove, Silent Disco, and Bunker.

Chart your journey now to one of the most unique festival experiences of the year. Tickets for Northern Nights Music Festival are available now on the festival's website.