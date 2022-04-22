Northern California Welcomes Back Pierre Bensusan, France's Acoustic Guitar Master

An audience favorite in Northern California, French-Algerian acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan is back performing a number of concerts plus a workshop. In early 2020, Pierre began his USA tour, but unfortunately a fledgling pandemic cut it short. Well into a successful 2022 tour he is pleased to at last perform again for fans in the region and introduce them to his new, already highly-acclaimed CD "Azwan" on the following dates:

Saturday, April 23rd

Michael's on Main, 2591 S Main St, Soquel, CA 95073

Dinner & Show Time: Dinner at 6pm - Ticket & Dinner price: $55

Concert Time: 8pm Concert ONLY Ticket price: $20

Info: https://michaelsonmainmusic.com/

Online Ticket Ordering at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pierre-bensusan-tickets-170246244099

Phone: 831-479-9777

Tuesday, April 26th at 8pm

at Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St, Berkeley, CA 94704Tickets: $22 to $26

Online Ticket Ordering at: https://secure.thefreight.org/11187/pierre-bensusan

Info: https://thefreight.org/or phone: 510-644-2020

Sunday, May 1 at 8pm

Willits Center for the Arts

71 East Commercial St Willits, CA 95490Tickets: $25 in advance and $30 at the door

Online Ticket Ordering at: https://www.pierrebensusan.com/store_viewproduct.asp?ID=582

Info: http://willitscenterforthearts.org/

or phone: 707-354-3326

On April 30th, Pierre will also be teaching a Guitar Workshop at Strawberry Hill Music in Novato, CA.

Info and registration at: https://www.pierrebensusan.com/tour.asp