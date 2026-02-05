Marin Theatre to Present the West Coast Premiere of PICTURES FROM HOME

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Marin Theatre will close its 2025–26 season with the West Coast premiere of PICTURES FROM HOME, written by Sharr White. The play is based on the work of late Marin County photographer Larry Sultan and was most recently seen on Broadway.

Adapted from Sultan’s landmark photo memoir, the play examines the artist’s relationship with his parents as he reflects on memory, family mythology, and the passage of time. A longtime Marin County resident, Sultan frequently traveled from his Greenbrae home to his parents’ house in the San Fernando Valley, documenting their lives and his evolving understanding of them through photographs and reflection.

Pictures from Home premiered on Broadway at Studio 54 starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker.

The Marin Theatre production will star Victor Talmadge as Irving Sultan, with Daniel Cantor as Larry Sultan and Susan Koozin as Jean Sultan. The production will be directed by Jonathan Moscone.

Performances will run May 7 through May 31, with opening night scheduled for May 12, at Marin Theatre in Mill Valley. Single tickets are available through the Marin Theatre box office.