LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open NCTC's 2026-2027 Season in San Francisco

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New Conservatory Theatre Center will kick off another season of Audacious, Queer Theatre with Little Shop of Horrors, with book & lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, and based on the film by Roger Corman with screenplay by Charles Griffith. The production will be directed by NCTC Artistic Director, Ben Villegas Randle.

The killer classic comes to NCTC with an even bigger bite. Seymour has discovered a new species of plant with an appetite for one thing only: human blood. Soon, he has everything he's ever wanted, but must decide how far he's willing to grow- sorry, go. Little Shop of Horrors starts September 12th.

Audiences can enjoy several special events throughout the run of Little Shop of Horrors, with additional events to be announced. Preview performances take place September 12–18, with a limited number of discounted tickets available. Opening Night is set for Saturday, September 19, 2026, followed by Little Shop Night on Monday, September 21, a special performance celebrating the iconic date featured in the musical.

The cast includes Kamilah Cole as Ronnette, Jas Cook as Crystal, Bría Gaia Padilla Irizarry as Audrey, John Mannion as Mushnik, Vanessa Mendy as Chiffon, Mudd the Two Spirit as Puppeteer, Roeen Nooran as Seymour, William Schmidt as the Voice of Audrey II, Ryan Patrick Welsh as Orin, and Zion Wheaton as Puppeteer.

The creative team is led by director Ben Villegas Randle and musical director Jad Bernardo, with choreography by Leslie Waggoner. The production also features props by Jenna Forder, stage management by Lori Fowler, puppet design by Dave Haaz-Baroque, sound design by Dan Holland, lighting design by Christian V. Mejia, scenic design by Matt Owens, assistant direction by Samuel del Rosario, costume design by Chris Steele, and wig design by Laundra Tyme, Wigs by Tips.

Little Shop of Horrors begins performances September 12, 2026, at the Decker Theatre at New Conservatory Theatre Center, located at 25 Van Ness Avenue at Market Street in San Francisco. Performances are scheduled Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

NCTC's 2026-27 Season Subscribers are eligible for discounted tickets. To help make this event accessible to the entire community, tickets are available on a need-based sliding scale, starting at $35 (costs include fees) and may be purchased at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org, or by calling (415) 861-8972.

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