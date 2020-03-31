Frameline Announces Postponement of the Frameline44 San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival

Today, Frameline Executive Director James Woolley announced the postponement of the Frameline44 San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival. Originally set to take place June 18-28, 2020, the longest-running, largest, and most widely recognized LGBTQ+ film festival in the world is now scheduled to take place in Fall 2020. In addition, Frameline will be expanding film offerings throughout the year and is working on innovative opportunities to still celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June.

"During this challenging and uncertain time, organizations have to make tough decisions about whether or not to proceed with planned events," said San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed. "While it isn't an easy decision to postpone, I'm glad that Frameline is committed to finding ways to continue supporting filmmakers and artists who offer diverse points of view and share their stories of overcoming obstacles."

"Since its inception in 1977, Frameline has welcomed audiences to celebrate the power of queer cinema alongside Pride celebrations in the month of June. While Pride month remains the spiritual home of the festival, we look forward to bringing the community together at a later date, to connect with the most vibrant and diverse LGBTQ+ storytellers in film," said Woolley. "The safety of our beloved audience, staff, filmmakers and community partners must come first."

Frameline has also launched the Frameline2020 Fund, with a goal of raising $250,000. With the unprecedented emergence of the virus pandemic, Frameline is faced with a rapid reduction in cash flow. From the beginning of March, usually one of the highest earning months of the year, income has been interrupted and delayed. With the postponement of the Festival to Fall, Frameline will not likely see a return of stable income for months. Considerable measures to cut expenses have been taken during this time, but individual donor support is needed in order for Frameline to provide valuable programs and services as well as continue paying staff.





Frameline's mission is to change the world through the power of queer cinema. As a media arts nonprofit, Frameline's integrated programs connect filmmakers and audiences in San Francisco and around the globe. Frameline provides critical funding for emerging LGBTQ+ filmmakers, reaches hundreds of thousands with a collection of over 250 films distributed worldwide, inspires thousands of students in schools across the nation with free films and curricula through Youth in Motion, and creates an international stage for the world's best LGBTQ+ film through the San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival and additional year-round screenings and cinematic events.