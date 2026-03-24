Flamenco Arts International to Debut SONGS FROM A SINKING SHIP at Presidio Theatre
Limited engagement with two exclusive shows on May 23, featuring performances at 2pm and 7:30pm
By: Stephi Wild Mar. 24, 2026
"San Francisco has always been home to this piece, and there's no better place to finally bring it to its full realization,” said FAI co-founder Marina Elana. “Songs from a Sinking Ship is unlike anything flamenco audiences have seen. It's cathartic, cinematic, and deeply human. We can't wait for San Francisco to experience it the way it was always meant to be seen.”
Songs from a Sinking Ship follows a ship's crew as a mysterious siren's warning sets off a chain of events that transforms a routine voyage into a supernatural battle between ego and redemption—all told through the passionate art of flamenco. Thunder cracks, the ship veers off course, and the crew must rise above their own demons or be lost to the depths forever.
Songs from a Sinking Ship has been developed through a series of work-in-progress showings. The production earned a Special Award for “outstanding achievement in every aspect of performance” from the Isadora Duncan Dance Awards, recognized for its highly creative concept, masterful choreography, original music, and the remarkable caliber of work from a small company. Now, it arrives at the Presidio Theatre for its World Premiere. The production also received Izzie nominations for Outstanding Achievement in Direction or Choreography and Outstanding Achievement in Performance – Company.
Directed by José Maldonado, Songs from a Sinking Ship features world-renowned flamenco artists: Juan José Amador, Eugenio Iglesias, Carlos Menchaca, David Chupete, Marian Fernández, Reyes Martín, Marina Elana, and living legend El Torombo.
"We've had the rare gift of watching this production breathe and grow in front of live audiences,” said FAI co-founder Isabel del Día. “Every showing changed us as artists and as storytellers, pushing us to dig deeper into the work. The World Premiere is the culmination of everything we've learned along the way."
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