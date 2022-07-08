Diablo Ballet to Offer Free Class for Parkinson's Patients

Diablo Ballet has announced that its Dance for Parkinson's Power of Dance class will be offered free of charge for the 2022-23 year for patients and caregivers. Taught by Danielle Troyano a certified Dance for Parkinson's instructor, Company dancer and Diablo Ballet School instructor, the class will begin on Sunday, July 17 th from 1:15- 2:15 pm.

Dance for Parkinson's Diablo Ballet combines both music and movement to create a refreshing, and stimulating atmosphere full of love. Targeting Parkinson's concerns such as: coordination, balance, flexibility and isolation, the class consists of exercises both seated and standing, set to fun music that does wonders for the body and brain signals. Absolutely no dance experience is required and the class is perfect for individuals with physical disabilities or just want to improve their coordination and strength in a joyful and supportive environment. Lauren Jonas, Artistic Director of Diablo Ballet states, "We are so appreciative to the Parkinson's Foundation for their incredible support!"

Also beginning July 17 th , is Diablo Ballet's newest class, Adaptive Dance, which is designed to benefit students of all ages with special needs and/or developmental disabilities. Adaptive dance is a powerful class which provides a welcoming and inclusive learning experience for all types of thinkers. Using the elements of dance movement, strategic games/activities and engaging music, Adaptive Dance will challenge the thinker in an environment that makes them feel safe, fulfilled and happy. Diablo Ballet aims to unify our community by reminding everyone that dance is a family that loves and values everybody and all they have to offer. The class will also be taught by Danielle Troyano and will be on Sundays from 12 - 1 pm.

To register for either Dance for Parkinson's Diablo Ballet or Adaptive Dance, please visit:

https://diabloballet.org/school/adaptiveclasses/, select the class and follow the registration

process. Both classes are also offered vitually.

Diablo Ballet School was started in August of 2019 and is the first school in the East Bay to be run by a professional ballet company. Classes are offered to students ages 3 to adult who enjoy dancing as well as those who wish to pursue a professional career in ballet. Students enjoy many perks of being run by a professional company, including instruction from professional dancers in the height of their careers. Classes are offered at 1948 Oak Park Blvd., in Pleasant Hill.