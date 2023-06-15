Dan Hoyle's BORDER PEOPLE to Return to The Marsh San Francisco in September

Due to popular demand, award-winning actor and playwright Dan Hoyle will return to The Marsh San Francisco with his critically acclaimed hit, Border People.

This work, last seen at The Marsh in January 2020, is based on Hoyle’s conversations and interviews from the South Bronx housing projects courtyards, Refugee Safe Houses on the Northern Border with Canada, and travels along the Southwestern Border and into Mexico. Featuring eleven monologues of people who live on or across borders both geographic and cultural, this work is an intimate, raw, poignant, funny look at the borders that many negotiate in their everyday lives. Border People has been greeted with unanimous critical acclaim, earning the highest rating from the San Francisco Chronicle.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHEN:

September 29–October 28, 2023



No shows:

October 20 & 21

SHOWS:

7:00pm Fridays

5:00pm Saturdays

WHERE:

The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco (between 21st & 22nd St)

Parking is available at New Mission Bartlett Garage

(21st St between Mission & Valencia)

Bart Station (closest): Mission & 24th St

TICKETS:

$25-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved

INFO:

For information or to order tickets visit themarsh.org.

Photo credit: Peter Prato