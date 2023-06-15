Dan Hoyle's BORDER PEOPLE to Return to The Marsh San Francisco in September

This work is an intimate, raw, poignant, funny look at the borders that many negotiate in their everyday lives.
POPULAR
Due to popular demand, award-winning actor and playwright Dan Hoyle will return to The Marsh San Francisco with his critically acclaimed hit, Border People.
This work, last seen at The Marsh in January 2020, is based on Hoyle’s conversations and interviews from the South Bronx housing projects courtyards, Refugee Safe Houses on the Northern Border with Canada, and travels along the Southwestern Border and into Mexico. Featuring eleven monologues of people who live on or across borders both geographic and cultural, this work is an intimate, raw, poignant, funny look at the borders that many negotiate in their everyday lives. Border People has been greeted with unanimous critical acclaim, earning the highest rating from the San Francisco Chronicle.
WHEN:
September 29–October 28, 2023
No shows:
October 20 & 21
SHOWS:
7:00pm Fridays
5:00pm Saturdays
WHERE:
The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco (between 21st & 22nd St)
Parking is available at New Mission Bartlett Garage
(21st St between Mission & Valencia)
Bart Station (closest): Mission & 24th St
TICKETS:
$25-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved
INFO:
For information or to order tickets visit themarsh.org.
Photo credit: Peter Prato
Videos
|Out of Character
Berkeley Repertory Theatre (6/23-7/30)
|"Citizen Brain"
The Marsh Berkeley (6/10-7/29)
|Kinky Boots
City Lights Theater Company (7/13-8/20)
|The Beat Goes On
Transcendence Theatre Company (6/16-7/02)
|In the Heights
Center Repertory Company (5/27-6/24)
|The Three Feathers
Lesher Center for the Arts (9/08-9/10)
|King Lear
Santa Cruz Shakespeare (7/26-8/27)
|"The Waiting Period"
The Marsh San Francisco (5/21-7/23)
|The Whole Package
Phoenix Theater (6/20-6/20)
|Much Ado About Nothing
New Canon Theatre Co. (6/08-6/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You