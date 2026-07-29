DRACULA to be Presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

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TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will embrace the Halloween spirit with Dracula, adapted by Steven Dietz. Based on Bram Stoker's iconic vampire novel of the same name, this gothic thriller brings the seduction and suspense of one of literature's most infamous undead to the stage. Previews will take place Wednesday, October 7 through Friday, October 9, 2026, with opening night at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 10. The production runs through Sunday, November 1, 2026. A strange Transylvanian count terrorizes a circle of friends, drawing them into a captivating world of intrigue, desire, and hidden power.

Accessibility services include Audio Description at the 1 p.m. performance on Sunday, October 18, 2026. Advance registration is required, as the service includes a pre-show talk 30 minutes before the performance. ASL Interpretation will be available at the 7:30 p.m. performance on Thursday, October 22, 2026, and Open Captioning will be offered at the 1 p.m. performance on Sunday, October 25, 2026. Assistive Listening Devices are available at every performance.

Special events include a Backstage Banter pre-show conversation at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2026, as well as post-show discussions with the cast following the Wednesday, October 14, October 21, and October 28 performances.

Single tickets, priced from $54 to $104, and subscriptions to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's Season 56 are currently available. Prices are inclusive of fees and are subject to change.

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