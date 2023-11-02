DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Comes to Club Fugazi

Leap into the holiday season with the show thousands have fallen head over heels for! From Thursday, November 16 through Saturday, December 30, 2023, Club Fugazi will be decking the hall and sprinkling joyful holiday touches into Dear San Francisco, the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive resident show from The 7 Fingers that pays homage to the stunning beauty, storied characters, and astounding resilience of the City by the Bay.



In addition, Club Fugazi will present two special New Year's Eve performances of Dear San Francisco on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5 p.m. ($99–$109) and 10 p.m. ($99–$175). Guests at the 10 p.m. show will be treated to bottomless prosecco and a countdown celebration at the stroke of midnight.



Tickets for all holiday and New Year's Eve performances are on sale now by visiting clubfugazisf.com or calling 415-273-0600. For private performance buyouts or to purchase group tickets at a discounted rate (15+ on weekdays; 25+ on weekends), call 415-273-0600 ext. 102. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



From the 1906 earthquake and Summer of Love to beat poetry and the mysterious fog, San Francisco comes vividly to life through a series of tableaus (acts), including hoop diving, Chinese pole, Korean plank, juggling, and “hand-to-trap” (a form first created by Shana Carroll), performed by an international cast of world-class acrobats.



The food and beverage options at Club Fugazi are curated to match the creativity on-stage and offer a range of cicchetti (small bites and plates) sourced from local purveyors, plus an adventurous selection of wines and beers that complement the club's Italian roots. The menu is available at every seat in the venue and the unique design of the Club's seating allows for socializing with groups and mingling with the performers before and after the show. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for the full experience, with doors opening an hour before curtain.