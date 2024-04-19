Creative Team Announced For Transcendence Theatre Company's 2024 Summer Season BROADWAY IN SONOMA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Transcendence Theatre Company has announced the creative teams for its 2024 summer season, Broadway in Sonoma. California Wine Country's award-winning premiere entertainment experience will bring incredible, award-winning talent to Sonoma for a summer of outstanding outdoor performances just steps from historic downtown Sonoma. Each production is developed by an experienced artistic team that includes newer artists who have joined Transcendence in recent years and long-standing members who have returned to Sonoma for over a decade.

Broadway in Sonoma will begin June 20 and run through September 22, 2024, featuring four spectacular weekends of Broadway musical revues set against the backdrop of Sonoma's Field of Dreams in Fazio Field.

Transcendence Theatre Company's newly appointed artistic director, Tony Gonzalez, will kick off the season as director and associate choreographer of Summertime! (June 20–23), alongside Monica Kapoor (Bombay Dreams, Mamma Mia!, "Smash") as associate director and choreographer, and Transcendence's music supervisor, Matt Smart (A Christmas Carol, SF Tour; Hamilton, And Peggy Tour), who will serve as the musical director. Gonzalez, Kapoor, and Smart have created a musically theatrical event celebrating summertime in the beloved Sonoma community through song and dance.

“With this summer's launch of Transcendence's Broadway in Sonoma, the eclectic artistic teams have created engaging entertainment for all featuring incredible Broadway talent that builds upon Transcendence's well-established foundation of artistic excellence,” said Gonzalez. “I'm thrilled to direct the season's opening production alongside with the incomparable Monica Kapoor and the talented Matt Smart as we welcome in the summer with an energetic combination of pop hits and bold Broadway favorites.”

Gonzalez has been part of countless Transcendence productions, serving as director and/or conceiver, and choreographer for favorites like Dance the Night Away, The Gala (2019), and Broadway Holiday Spectacular. He has also delivered unforgettable on-stage appearances in Transcendence productions A Chorus Line and The Gala (2014, 2019), where his performances create an electric connection with the audience. As music supervisor, Smart also has an extensive history with Transcendence for 10 years. The Bay Area native has worked with international talent, including Michael Feinstein, Michael Tilson Thomas, Bonnie Raitt, and Alex Lacamoire.

Broadway in Sonoma continues with Don't Stop Us Now (July 25-28), a brand-new creative collaboration between MidAtlantic Men, Queenz of Rock, and Transcendence, conceived and directed by beloved Transcendence performers Simon Pearl and Emily Yates. The world-premiere event will combine British and American tunes, a trio of rock divas, and an explosion of song, with Pearl and Yates performing alongside a talented cast of new and familiar faces.

Yates is an award-winning vocalist who has performed since the age of eight, when she made her debut in Babes in Toyland. She's held lead roles in 42nd Street and Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and has wowed audiences across the US and abroad. Pearl's extensive career has taken him from Broadway (Les Misérables) to stages throughout the US and the United Kingdom. The duo has worked with Transcendence for three years.

In August, Eric Jackson makes a welcome return to Sonoma with Dancing in the Streets (August 15–18) as both director and choreographer. Jackson serves as associate artistic director at Salt Lake City Pioneer Theatre after working with Transcendence Theatre Company for seven years as a performer, costume designer, props master, assistant to the artistic director, and stage director. Associate Choreographer Valerie Salgado will join Jackson for the sizzling summer block party featuring an iconic summer playlist that spotlights popular music from yesterday and today.

The summer season will culminate in another unforgettable production by Tony Gonzalez and Matt Smart with The Gala: A Sentimental Journey (September 19–22). Gonzalez will close his first season as artistic director, directing and choreographing a tribute to classic Broadway. Smart will again serve as musical director while the community's favorite artists from past seasons and new Broadway-bound talent take the stage for an evening of definitive Broadway blockbusters.

The Transcendence Experience

With Sonoma Plaza a mere walk from Field of Dreams, guests are encouraged to enjoy dinner, shopping, world-class wine tastings, and all that Sonoma has to offer before and after the show. This season, food trucks will not be on-site at the Field of Dreams. The RBC Wealth Management Gold Lounge at Fazio Field will open at 5:30 p.m. before each performance for Gold level tickets. Fazio Field will open at 6:30 p.m. for all other ticket levels. Guests can enjoy artisanal wines, local beer, and other beverages before the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Transcendence Theatre Company has partnered with several surrounding parking lots near the Field of Dreams for the Broadway in Sonoma summer series. All patrons who plan to drive must make a parking lot reservation before arriving at the show, either through the online checkout process or by calling the Transcendence Box Office at 877-424-1414 Ext. 1.

Tickets and More Information

Individual tickets range in price from $35 to $190. Three- and four-show subscribers will save 20% and receive priority seating and subscriber benefits. Groups of 10 or more will save up to 20%. Both tickets and subscriptions are available now online at BestNightEver.org, or by calling the box office at 877-424-1414 Ext. 1. Early bird pricing for single tickets is available through May 1 only.