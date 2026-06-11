Cast Set for THE EMPLOYEE DHARMA HANDBOOK World Premiere at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

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TheatreWorks Silicon Valley kicks off Season 56 with the World Premiere of The Employee Dharma Handbook by Geetha Reddy (Safe House, Mahābhārata).

Set at a Silicon Valley aerospace company, HR executive Val investigates a potential staffing issue amongst the lead engineers, suspecting sexism. She instead encounters simmering tensions of ancient origins amongst the company's Indian immigrant employees bubbling over and threatening to derail the company's upcoming rocket launch.

Center Theatre Group's Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director Snehal Desai directs this gripping investigation of identity and desire, which features Megan Suri (Netflix's “Never Have I Ever”), Kapil Talwalkar (Peacock's “The ‘Burbs,” NBC's “Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist,” NBC's “Night Court”), Kunal Dudheker (20th Century Studios' Ad Astra, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Kathryn Smith-McGlynn (20th Century Studios' Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials), and Ranjita Chakravarty (Netflix's “Never Have I Ever”). The Employee Dharma Handbook will perform July 8 – August 2, 2026 (press opening: July 11) at Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Single tickets ($54-$104, pricing inclusive of fees) and subscriptions to Season 56 are currently available.

TheatreWorks is committed to creating an environment that is accessible for all audiences in its community. In collaboration with Gravity Access Services, TheatreWorks will offer audio descriptions to assist patrons who are visually impaired at the performance 1:00pm Sunday, July 19 (to utilize audio description, patrons should pre-register at 877-662-8978 after purchasing tickets). American Sign Language interpretation will be available for the performance 7:30pm Thursday, July 23 and open captioning (a screen displaying all dialogue and a description of sound effects) will be offered for the performance 1:00pm Sunday, July 26. Assistive listening devices are offered at every performance with no advance registration required.

TheatreWorks will host a Backstage Banter pre-show conversation with artists from 6:15-6:45pm Thursday, July 9 and will hold post-show discussions with the cast following the 7:30pm Wednesday, July 15; 7:30pm Wednesday, July 22; and 7:30pm Wednesday, July 29.

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