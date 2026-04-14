CATS To Close Berkeley Playhouse 2025–26 Season At Julia Morgan Theater

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

CATS will be presented by Berkeley Playhouse beginning May 22, 2026, closing out the company’s 2025–2026 MainStage Season. The production will run through June 14, 2026 at the Julia Morgan Theater in Berkeley, California.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot, the musical follows a tribe of Jellicle cats gathering for their annual ball, where one cat is chosen for rebirth. The production presents the story through a series of character-driven vignettes highlighting each member of the ensemble.

CATS

Directed by Kimberly Dooley, with assistant direction by Clara Holland, music direction by Michael Patrick Wiles, and choreography by Kevin Gruwell, this staging reimagines the traditional junkyard setting as a long-forgotten vintage theater. The production will transform the Julia Morgan Theater into a performance space inspired by vaudeville, incorporating dance styles including ballet, tap, jazz, and acrobatics.

“For my tenth birthday my family brought me on a day trip to San Francisco… we were actually there to see the Broadway tour of Cats,” Dooley said. “It was my first live musical and the beginning of my lifelong love affair with the art of theater.”

CAST

The cast includes Kyle Herrera as Old Deuteronomy, Tielle Baker as Grizabella, Lucca Troutman as Demeter, Ted Sclavos as Munkustrap, Roeen Nooran as Rum Tum Tugger, Karen Canfield as Jennyanydots, Liam Cody as Skimbleshanks, Dale Tanner as Bombalurina, Aleshani Altan as Jemima, Johan Raymundo Casal as Mistoffelees, Ariel Anderson, Diella Wottrich, Ronnie Anderson, Hannah Martinez-Crow, Mateo Urquidez, Casey Dela Cruz, Samantha Ayoob, Scout Del Real, Ayani Dorsey, Sasha Holton, Meaghan Wottrich, and Mark Kanazawa.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview performances will take place Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 23 at 1:00 p.m. Opening night is scheduled for Saturday, May 23 at 7:00 p.m., with the run continuing through Sunday, June 14 at 2:00 p.m.

Performances will be held Fridays through Sundays, with select weekday evening performances.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Tickets are priced at $29 for previews and $19–$55 for regular performances, plus fees. Group rates are available. Performances will take place at the Julia Morgan Theater, located at 2640 College Avenue in Berkeley. Tickets and additional information are available at berkeleyplayhouse.org or by phone.