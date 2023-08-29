BroadwaySF and Book Passage Present UNSCRIPTED: Rachel Maddow

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, and Book Passage announced UNSCRIPTED: Rachel Maddow, the latest installment in BroadwaySF’s Unscripted series where culture-shaping luminaries and innovators bring their singular perspectives to San Francisco for an unforgettable evening of engaging conversation and captivating storytelling, live on stage. UNSCRIPTED: Rachel Maddow will take place on Saturday, October 21 at 4 p.m. at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor St., San Francisco). Tickets (starting at $69) for UNSCRIPTED: Rachel Maddow are on-sale now at broadwaysf.com.



Rachel Maddow, the Emmy Award–winning host and #1 New York Times bestselling author takes the stage to share her unique perspectives, answer audience questions, and speak about her new book, PREQUEL: An American Fight Against Fascism. Inspired by the research for her #1 Apple podcast, Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra, from MSNBC, PREQUEL traces the rise of a radical strain of authoritarianism that has been alive and well in America for the better part of a century. As we navigate throughout own disquieting times, PREQUEL offers a roadmap from U.S. history, marked both with heroics to emulate and traps and pitfalls to avoid. Each ticket includes a copy of PREQUEL, courtesy of Book Passage.



Rachel Maddow is host of the Emmy Award–winning The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, as well as the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Drift and Blowout, and the New York Times bestselling co-author of Bag Man. Maddow has also written, produced, and hosted three original podcasts for MSNBC—Rachel Maddow Presents: Bag Man, Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra, and most recently the six-episode series, Rachel Maddow Presents: Deja News, which debuted in June at #1 on Apple Podcasts. Maddow received a Bachelor’s degree in public policy from Stanford University and earned her doctorate in political science at Oxford University. She lives in New York City and Massachusetts with her partner, artist Susan Mikula.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BroadwaySF