BroadwaySF and Book Passage Present UNSCRIPTED: Rachel Maddow

UNSCRIPTED: Rachel Maddow will take place on Saturday, October 21 at 4 p.m. at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Giselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join McClure and Lakis in North American Tour Photo 2 Giselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join MRS. DOUBTFIRE Tour
Photos: HIPPEST TRIP- THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL Prepares For Its World Premiere! Photo 3 Photos: HIPPEST TRIP- THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL Prepares For Its World Premiere!
HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL Extends At American Conservatory Theater Photo 4 HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL Extends At American Conservatory Theater

BroadwaySF and Book Passage Present UNSCRIPTED: Rachel Maddow

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, and Book Passage announced UNSCRIPTED: Rachel Maddow, the latest installment in BroadwaySF’s Unscripted series where culture-shaping luminaries and innovators bring their singular perspectives to San Francisco for an unforgettable evening of engaging conversation and captivating storytelling, live on stage. UNSCRIPTED: Rachel Maddow will take place on Saturday, October 21 at 4 p.m. at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor St., San Francisco). Tickets (starting at $69) for UNSCRIPTED: Rachel Maddow are on-sale now at broadwaysf.com.

Rachel Maddow, the Emmy Award–winning host and #1 New York Times bestselling author takes the stage to share her unique perspectives, answer audience questions, and speak about her new book, PREQUEL: An American Fight Against Fascism. Inspired by the research for her #1 Apple podcast, Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra, from MSNBC, PREQUEL traces the rise of a radical strain of authoritarianism that has been alive and well in America for the better part of a century.  As we navigate throughout own disquieting times, PREQUEL offers a roadmap from U.S. history, marked both with heroics to emulate and traps and pitfalls to avoid. Each ticket includes a copy of PREQUEL, courtesy of Book Passage. 

Rachel Maddow is host of the Emmy Award–winning The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, as well as the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Drift and Blowout, and the New York Times bestselling co-author of Bag Man. Maddow has also written, produced, and hosted three original podcasts for MSNBC—Rachel Maddow Presents: Bag Man, Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra, and most recently the six-episode series, Rachel Maddow Presents: Deja News, which debuted in June at #1 on Apple Podcasts. Maddow received a Bachelor’s degree in public policy from Stanford University and earned her doctorate in political science at Oxford University. She lives in New York City and Massachusetts with her partner, artist Susan Mikula.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BroadwaySF




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
California Shakespeare Theater Announces New Events For AT THE BRUNS Photo
California Shakespeare Theater Announces New Events For AT THE BRUNS

Today, California Shakespeare Theater (Cal Shakes) announced four new events as part of its “At the Bruns” series—Notes 4 Hope’s Oktoberbrest brings Michael Franti (Spearhead) on October 6, 2023; Sewan American Indian Dance on September 30, 2023;Food Bank Players’ production of Romeo and Juliet on September 29, 2023; and the world premiere screening of A Midsummer Night’s D&D on October 7, 2023.

2
Alonzo King LINES Ballet Announces 42nd Annual Fall Season, October 12-15 Photo
Alonzo King LINES Ballet Announces 42nd Annual Fall Season, October 12-15

Alonzo King LINES Ballet, the internationally acclaimed contemporary ballet company, has announced its 42nd Annual Fall Season, October 12–15, at the Blue Shield of California Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.

3
San Francisco State School Of Theatre & Dance Presents EURYDICE Photo
San Francisco State School Of Theatre & Dance Presents EURYDICE

San Francisco State School of Theatre & Dance presents Eurydice, by Sarah Ruhl A unique and timely meditation on grief, October 19-29, 2023

4
Brian Copelands GRANDMA & ME is Coming to The Marsh Berkeley in September Photo
Brian Copeland's GRANDMA & ME is Coming to The Marsh Berkeley in September

Join Brian Copeland at The Marsh Berkeley this September for the heartfelt performance of “GRANDMA & ME”. Experience the touching story of family and connection as Copeland shares his personal journey. Don't miss this limited run from September 1st to 30th. Reserve your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santastic!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (12/09-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "WMB" by Marisela Treviño Orta
Live Oak Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Too $hort
The Canyon – Montclair (11/17-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Julia Morgan Theater (9/08-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magician Jay Alexander
Marrakech Magic Theater (2/25-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 39 Steps
San Francisco Playhouse (3/07-4/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Benise - FIESTA!
Palace of Fine Arts Theatre (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org
UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org (4/03-2/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Born With Teeth
Aurora Theatre Company (9/01-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You