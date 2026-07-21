Bay Area Theatre Week to Offer Free and Discounted Tickets Across the Region

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Theatre Bay Area (TBA), celebrating 50 years one of the nation's largest and longest-running theatre service organizations, will host Bay Area Theatre Week, to be held this fall. Hundreds of free and low-cost tickets are available now for this 10-day celebration which highlights the 200-plus regional theatres currently operating in the greater Bay Area. This special event brings affordable access to plays and musicals, as well as unique offers and one-of-a-kind experiences to seasoned theatregoers and those who are theatre-curious, with free and discounted theatre tickets, open rehearsals, discounted classes, special events, and more, in San Francisco and the North, South, and East Bays.

Bay Area Theatre Week will take place September 10 – 20, 2026; the current list of performances and events (updates are made regularly) can be found at theatrebayarea.org/batw26.

Participants to date in this year's Bay Area Theatre Week (roster continues to grow, check website for current list) include Altarena Playhouse, American Conservatory Theater, American Conservatory Theater: Studio A.C.T., American Conservatory Theater: Young Conservatory, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Center REP, City Lights Theater Company, Formerly Incarcerated People's Performance Project, Marin Shakespeare Company, Marin Theatre, Orinda Starlight Village Players, Palo Alto Players, San Francisco Mime Troupe, San Francisco Shakespeare Festival, South Bay Musical Theatre, The Royal Underground Theatre Company, Theatre Rhinoceros, and Town Hall Theatre Company.

The San Francisco Bay Area is home to the highest concentration of regional theatre companies in the United States, and second only to the New York City metropolitan area in its ability to support stage actors with a livable income. Renowned for developing productions that go on to take Broadway and London's West End by storm, Bay Area stages have launched a roster of acclaimed works including Angels in America, Wicked, Memphis, American Idiot, Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, and Eureka Day, among many others. The Bay has also been home to many performers who have gained international reputations on stage, film, and television, with stars who started their careers on local stages including Annette Bening, Jessica Chastain, Darren Criss, Daveed Diggs, Colman Domingo, Whoopi Goldberg, Bill Irwin, Francis Jue, Robin Williams, and Zendaya, among many others.

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