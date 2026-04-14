BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL To Play San Jose Center For The Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Back to the Future: The Musical will play a limited engagement at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts from June 2 through June 7, 2026.

The musical features a book by Bob Gale, with music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, and includes songs from the film such as “The Power of Love," and “Johnny B. Goode.” Directed by John Rando, the production also features choreography by Chris Bailey and a design team including Tim Hatley, Tim Lutkin, Hugh Vanstone, Gareth Owen, and Finn Ross.

The story follows Marty McFly, a teenager who is transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean created by Dr. Emmett Brown. To return to 1985, Marty must ensure his parents fall in love, or risk erasing his own existence.

The San Jose engagement will begin with a press night on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m., with additional evening performances scheduled through Friday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. Weekend performances will include shows on Saturday, June 6 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 7 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The production previously ran on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre from August 2023 through January 2025 and continues to tour internationally, with productions in London’s West End, Tokyo, Sydney, and aboard Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Tickets are available online, by phone at 408-792-4111, or in person at the San Jose Civic Box Office. Group orders for 10 or more are also available.