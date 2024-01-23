American Conservatory Theater's A.C.T. Out Tour to Bring Theater Across the Country

American Conservatory Theater will present A.C.T. OUT Tour, a new program presented through A.C.T.'s Education and Community Programs that will produce an adaptation of a classical play and perform it at schools and community groups around the San Francisco Bay Area. Taking place March 19-30, 2024, the inaugural A.C.T. OUT Tour production will be William Shakespeare's Measure for Measure. Directed by Rebecca J. Ennals and translated by Aditi Brennan Kapil, Measure for Measure features an all-local cast and creative team.



“We're taking the show on the road. I am happy to be bringing this troupe of actors out into community,” said A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon. “This is what A.C.T. does best: explores stories deeply with and for the Bay Area, encouraging audiences of all ages to act out. Hats off to Rebecca Ennals and A.C.T.'s Education and Community Programs team for taking it to the streets.”



“A.C.T.'s Education & Community Programs use the tools of theater to inspire empathy, creativity, and positive social change for students, teachers, and community members,” adds Natalie Greene, Director of Education & Community Programs department. “This season, we collaborate with Play On Shakespeare to bring theater offstage, into various economically and culturally diverse communities throughout the Bay Area. Using Shakespeare as a tool for dialogue and social change, the A.C.T. OUT Tour takes a no-frills, bare-bones, honest, and modern performance of a classic tale and reimagines it in, with, and for our local communities.”



A leader torn over what's best for their city and its citizens. A deputy whose religious convictions are challenged by illegal desires. A novice nun forced to use deception to escape certain downfall. Vienna is a city seemingly besieged by immorality and vice, but when it comes to justice and policing, how far is too far? Measure for Measure explores the grey areas between heroes and villains, the political and the religious, corruption and righteousness—demonstrating that “some rise by sin, and some by virtue fall.”



Said Director Rebecca J. Ennals: “Measure for Measure is one of my favorite Shakespeare plays—just when you think you're completely on someone's side, they do something that makes you question them. Shakespeare even invites us into the tormented mind of the closest character the play has to a villain and begs our empathy. We're invited to enjoy the company of pimps and prisoners, and not to pass judgment on an executioner. I think a lot of people find it frustrating because the ending doesn't tie everything up as neatly as they might like...but I think this is wonderful, because it means we can continue the conversation directly afterwards. What does the audience think should happen? Who do they most empathize with, and why? I don't think I have to overexplain or layer on a lot of ‘concept' for the audience to relate this play to the very real issues in our city, in our country...issues of what makes a city livable, what makes good leadership, what kinds of behavior deserve imprisonment, what happens when profoundly religious people gain power in government...it's all there.



"Measure for Measure is Play On Shakespeare's first partnership production with A.C.T. for their upcoming A.C.T. Out Tour,” said Dr. Lue Douthit, President & Co-Founder of Play On Shakespeare. “Our goal is to make Shakespeare more accessible, and we are excited to support this program that will bring Shakespeare to communities. Measure for Measure is strikingly contemporary, and we think that audiences will have a deeper appreciation for it because of Aditi Brennan Kapil's translation."



The cast of Measure for Measure includes (in alphabetical order): Monique Crawford, Lauren Dunagan, Evan Held, Shayna Ann Howlett, Christian Jimenez, Regina Morones, and Chris Steele.



The creative team for Measure for Measure includes Rebecca J. Ennals (Director), Fran Astorga (Co-Producer), Leigh Rondon-Davis (Co-Producer) Anelisa Armijo Montoya (Associate Producer), Kelsey Tremewan (Associate Producer), Mika Rubinfeld (Stage Manager), Latiece Brown (Production Assistant), and Lue Douthit (Play On President/Co-Founder).



