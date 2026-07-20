AFRICAN STEW World Premiere to be Presented at Lorraine Hansberry Theatre

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Lorraine Hansberry Theatre will present the world premiere of African Stew, a satirical new comedy by the nationally acclaimed, award-winning playwright Lisa B. Thompson, launching this September in San Francisco. When an African American woman and a Nigerian man announce their engagement after a swift courtship, their families gather for a meal in Oakland — and what begins as a celebration soon simmers with tension as cultural differences, familial expectations, and questions of identity bubble to the surface. At a time when so much centers on who belongs and who doesn't, this deeply human comedy asks what it actually takes to build a family across class, across culture, and across generations.

African Stew will perform a limited engagement at San Francisco’s Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, beginning Thursday, September 10 and running through Sunday, September 27, 2026. Press night is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2026.

This poignant exploration of love, class, culture, and the Black Diaspora marks the return of one of LHT's most celebrated collaborators in Thompson, whose 2024 The Black Feminist Guide to the Human Body as well as 2019's Single Black Female were met with critical and popular acclaim.

Lorraine Hansberry Theatre's production is the first in a rolling world premiere that will bring African Stew to stages across the country in the coming months—arriving at a moment when its story could not be more resonant, and its questions more urgent.



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