ADAM STRAUSS IS NOT UNHAPPY to Return to The Marsh San Francisco for Limited Run in March

Adam Strauss's spontaneous comedic show Adam Strauss Is Not Unhappy will return to The Marsh San Francisco for a limited run. The actor/playwright describes Adam Strauss Is Not Unhappy as a mostly unscripted, entirely unguarded exploration of heartbreak, addiction, obsession, loneliness, and other hilarious things.

Adam Strauss Is Not Unhappy will be presented March 10-31, 2023 with performances at 7:30pm Fridays at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For information or to order tickets ($15-$35 sliding scale, $55 & $100 reserved), the public may visit www.themarsh.org.

Adam Strauss Is Not Unhappy takes flight in a mostly unscripted evening that explores Strauss' up-to-the-minute challenges and triumphs around OCD, love, loneliness and, quite possibly, finding parking in San Francisco on a Friday night, offered up with Strauss' expert comedic skills and singular worldview. His two previous solo works include The Mushroom Cure and The Uncertainty Principle, which were both greeted with warm audience response and critical acclaim, with media calling Strauss "Riveting" (Time Out NY) and "A master storyteller" (Talkin' Broadway).

ABOUT ADAM STRAUSS

Based in New York City, Adam Strauss (Playwright/Performer) has won the Leffe Craft Your Character Storytelling Competition, the New York Fringe Festival's Overall Excellence Award for Solo Performance, and The Eddy Award for Best Solo Show in San Francisco. He is also a stand-up comedian, appearing nightly at many New York comedy clubs. He received his B.A. in Psychology from Brown University.

ABOUT THE MARSH



The Marsh is known as "a breeding ground for new performance." It was launched in 1989 by Founder and Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman, and pre-COVID hosted more than 600 performances of 175 shows across the company's two venues in San Francisco and Berkeley. A leading outlet for solo performers, The Marsh's specialty has been hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as "solo performances that celebrate the power of storytelling at its simplest and purest." The East Bay Times named The Marsh one of Bay Area's best intimate theaters, calling it "one of the most thriving solo theaters in the nation. The live theatrical energy is simply irresistible." Since its launch in April 2020, the theatre's digital platform MarshStream has garnered more than 100,000 viewers. Notable MarshStream moments include the debut of MarshStream International Solo Fest 1 and 2, The Marsh's first-ever digital festivals, and the U.S. premiere of The Invisible Line, a new documentary about one of the world's most famous social experiments gone wrong. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic MarshStream has hosted over 700 LIVE streams, providing some 300 performers a platform to continue developing and producing art. The Marsh will continue to offer digital content on MarshStream, as well as in- person performances.