42nd Street Moon Announces Cast and Creative Team for HOT MIKADO

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon announces the full cast and creative team for the first production of Moon's 2019-2020 season: the intoxicating jazz riff on Gilbert and Sullivan, HOT MIKADO. HOT MIKADO features a book and lyrics adapted by David H. Bell, music adapted and arranged by Rob Bowman, and is based on "The Mikado" by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan. 42nd Street Moon's production of HOT MIKADO runs from September 25 - October 13, 2019 and will perform at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). The press opening will take place on Saturday, September 28 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $31 - $72 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at www.42ndstmoon.org.

42nd Street Moon's production of HOT MIKADO will be directed and choreographed by Jeffrey Polk (42nd Street Moon's AIN'T MISBEHAVIN') with music direction by Dave Dobrusky.

"The world of classical music, opera and operetta has long been fertile ground for jazz, swing, and gospel arrangements," said Co-Executive Directors Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas, "and HOT MIKADO is one of the most successful adaptations out there. The reinterpretations of Gilbert and Sullivan's songs are consistently clever and varied in style, while retaining the tunefulness and humor of the originals; and the updates to the script keep the satire and hilarity of the original while creating a multi- and pan-cultural universe to play in. HOT MIKADO appeals to fans of Gilbert & Sullivan, jazz, and musical theatre in equal measure, and our cast and creative team are simply off the charts!"

"HOT MIKADO is two hours of fun, quirky, message-free entertainment," added Director/Choreographer Jeffrey Polk," and Gilbert and Sullivan's story-line is just a bit of silly nonsense, with the main characters facing life and death situations as if they were on their way to a tea party. When you combine the outlandish hilarity with an eclectic, jazzy score - featuring elements of classical, musical theatre, blues, gospel and more - HOT MIKADO is a good time had by all."

The cast of HOT MIKADO will feature Christine Capsuto-Shulman* as "Peep-Bo," Kelly Houston* as "Poo-Bah," Michelle Ianiro as "Katisha," Jean-Paul Jones as "Nanki-Poo," Janelle LaSalle* as "Female Ensemble," Lindsey Meyer as "Female Ensemble," Mike A. Motroni as "Male Ensemble," Vinh G. Nguyen as "Male Ensemble," Jon-David Randle as "Pish-Tush," Nick Rodrigues as "Male Ensemble," Aime Shapiro* as "Pitti-Sing," Branden Noel Thomas* as "Mikado," Lucca Troutman as "Yum-Yum" and Jaron Vesely as "Ko-Ko."

In addition to Mr. Polk and Mr. Dobrusky, the creative team will include Jon Gallo as Co-Vocal Director, Marisely Cortes as Costume Designer, Bethany Deal as Assistant Costume Designer, Michael Palumbo as Lighting Designer, Mark Mendelson as Scenic Designer, Lauren Howry* as Assistant Stage Manager and Alicia Lerner* as Stage Manager.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

HOT MIKADO takes the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta masterpiece and amps it up with a killer jazz interpretation of the score performed by a multicultural cast who will have you dancing in the aisles! Welcome to Titipu, a town turned upside down by the arrival of Nanki-Poo, a roving trumpet player looking for his lost love, Yum Yum. Before long, he's embroiled in the topsy-turvy machinations of Titipu's powers-that-be, with hilarious results.

HOT MIKADO runs two hours and twenty minutes, including a fifteen-minute intermission.

42nd Street Moon's 2019-2020 season will continue with SCROOGE IN LOVE! (Back by popular demand, December 4 - 23, 2019), A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER (February 26 - March 15, 2020), THE PAJAMA GAME (April 15 - May 3, 2020), MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (the 1981 Musical) (May 13 - June 14, 2020) and MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (the 1934 Play) (May 20 - June 7, 2020). The 2019-2020 season also includes the inauguration of two ambitious new programs: the BACK-TO-BACK SERIES and THE SONDHEIM SWEEP.

Subscriptions and more information about 42nd Street Moon are available online at www.42ndstmoon.org.Tickets to HOT MIKADO may be purchased online at www.42ndstmoon.org or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. - Fri., 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.).

42nd Street Moon celebrates and preserves the art and spirit of the American Musical Theatre. The organization contributes to its evolution and continuing vitality by presenting intimately produced performances of classic and rarely performed musical works. Through productions, educational programs, and community outreach, 42nd Street Moon is committed to increasing the awareness and appreciation of the rich heritage and cultural perspective of the musical theatre and its vast influence on the world stage. For more information, visit: www.42ndstmoon.org.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You