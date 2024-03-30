World's First Cinema to Release Deluxe EP 'PALM READER (SILVER SCREEN EDITION)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



World's First Cinema will be expanding their cinematic tapestry this year with their upcoming deluxe EP Palm Reader (Silver Screen Edition), out April 12 via Fearless Records. Following the release of 2023's Palm Reader – which featured singles “Holy Water,” "SOS," and "Palm Reader” – the deluxe EP offers five new spellbinding tracks. Palm Reader (Silver Screen Edition) includes a new version of “Holy Water” that was recorded at The Los Angeles Theatre, making the perfect companion piece to the original single's music video recorded at the same location.

Palm Reader (Silver Screen Edition) is available to pre-save now at https://found.ee/silverscreen

“We are so excited to release the Deluxe Edition of our Palm Reader EP as it's been our opportunity to showcase another side to what World's First Cinema does. We've always been really focused on the idea of WFC being cinematic which is what lead us to producing the 'Silver Screen Interludes',” shares the band on the new EP. “The ‘Silver Screen interludes' are short orchestral instrumental pieces that borrow and play with the melodies of the actual songs they precede on the record. The goal being to create a truly cinematic moment and reinforce the world we are trying to build around the band. We imagine them as the film trailer versions of our songs.”

“They originated as exclusive productions for our live show to make our set more memorable and prove that we are more than just an alt rock band. Now it's time to share them in actual releases so people know what the future might bring. We plan on taking World's First Cinema into the world of actual movie scoring as we grow. This is our first step at setting that stage."

Palm Reader (Silver Screen Edition) Tracklist:

1. Ghost In The Machine (S.O.S. – Silver Screen)

2. S.O.S.

3. The Oracle (Palm Reader – Silver Screen)

4. Palm Reader

5. Goldspinner (Holy Water – Silver Screen)

6. Holy Water

7. Feed The Dark (Love You Now – Silver Screen)

8. Love You Now

9. Love You Now (Twilight Edition)

10. Holy Water (Live at The Los Angeles Theatre)

World's First Cinema will be hitting the road next month with Taylor Acorn on her Good Enough Tour. The band will be visiting cities across the United States starting in Tampa, FL, on April 11 and making stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Detroit, Denver, San Diego, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Houston, TX, on May 11. To purchase tickets, visit https://worldsfirstcinema.com

World's First Cinema Tour Dates with Taylor Acorn

April 11 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar – LOW TICKET WARNING

April 12 – Orlando, FL – The Social – LOW TICKET WARNING

April 14 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East – SOLD OUT

April 16 – Charlotte, NC – Amos' Southend – SOLD OUT

April 18 – New York City, NY – The Gramercy Theatre – SOLD OUT

April 19 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis – SOLD OUT

April 20 – Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall – SOLD OUT

April 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia – SOLD OUT

April 23 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter – SOLD OUT

April 25 – Kansas City, MO – Recordbar – LOW TICKET WARNING

April 26 – Denver, CO – Perplexaplex At Convergence Station – SOLD OUT

April 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell – LOW TICKET WARNING

April 29 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou's – SOLD OUT

April 30 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall – SOLD OUT

May 2 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post Sacramento – SOLD OUT

May 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo – SOLD OUT

May 4 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues San Diego - Voodoo Room – SOLD OUT

May 8 – Dallas, TX – House Of Blues - Cambridge Room – LOW TICKET WARNING

May 10 – Austin, TX – Antone's – LOW TICKET WARNING

May 11 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues - Bronze Peacock – LOW TICKET WARNING

When you watch a movie in a crowded theater, you give your undivided attention to the experience itself. Your senses lock into the action on the screen and the sound from the speakers, and you're completely immersed. World's First Cinema replicate the moviegoing experience in their music. The Los Angeles-based duo—John Sinclair and Fil Thorpe—project a myriad of intimate emotions across widescreen soundscapes underpinned by scenes of alternative, indie, pop, and electronic. After amassing over 20 million streams and counting and earning widespread acclaim from WONDERLAND., EUPHORIA., Earmilk, The Line of Best Fit, and many more.

“For me, our name elicits a visual,” states Fil. “Imagine a bunch of people sit down in a room. They don't know what they're doing, but they're pointed towards a screen. A film plays, and everyone's mind is f-ing blown. That's the feeling we want to give. We want hearing our music to be similar to the sensation of going to a movie for the first time ever.”

“We really tried to capture the sensation of sitting in a theater, hearing the opening credits rumble on that bass, and viewing the story in a song,” agrees John.

The pair's origin story is like something out of a classic flick…

A mutual friend invited John and Fil to a game night, and they naturally started chatting. A few weeks later, they met up for a session, cooking up their 2020 debut single “Can't Feel Anything.” It eventually generated 2.2 million Spotify streams followed by “Red Run Cold” with 7.5 million Spotify streams. Both songs adorned their debut Rituals EP in 2021. They inspired tastemaker praise with “Supernatural.” Of the latter, The Line of Best Fit urged, “think Panic! at the Disco meets Michael Jackson's ‘Thriller' – it's fun, funky and spooky,” and WONDERLAND. attested, “the L.A.-based duo are redefining pop one theatrical rock melody at a time.” Carrying this momentum into 2022, “Young Beast” generated 1.7 million Spotify streams, and they teamed up with Punctual for the fan favorite “Castles.”

Along the way, the guys crafted what would become Palm Reader.

“The last EP was very dark and more guitar-driven,” Fil notes. “There was a spooky horror influence. This one is a step away from the darkness. We're showing we have another side with dreamier tracks.”

John elaborates, “It's a chance to expand on what we've already done and explore new territory. We're painting a vignette into the future of what we want World's First Cinema to sound like, while keeping a handle on where we came from.”

In the end, World's First Cinema present an escape worthy of the big screen, and you'll never want the credits to roll.

Palm Reader is available now via Fearless Records at https://found.ee/palmreader

Follow World's First Cinema:

https://linktr.ee/worldsfirstcinema

https://www.instagram.com/worldsfirstcinema

https://www.tiktok.com/@worldsfirstcinema

https://www.facebook.com/worldsfirstcinema/

https://twitter.com/wrldsfrstcinema

Spotify

YouTube