Wildsong Theater Will Celebrate 20th Anniversary of AMERICAN IDIOT

Twenty years ago, Green Day's seventh studio album American Idiot was released to uproarious critical praise. The self-described "punk rock opera" serves as an epic that follows Jesus of Suburbia, an adolescent American anti-hero, as he contends with the tumultuous early 2000s. In an era defined by the Iraq War, 9/11, and the Bush administration, it's no wonder that the politically-charged record is as relevant as it ever was.

The Wildsong Theater and Arts Collective will celebrate the 20th anniversary with American Idiot: The Musical. The small black box theater lends itself to an intimate rock concert experience featuring an incredible cast. Lighting Designer Shaun Lim has pulled out all the stops, creating entire worlds out of light.

Featuring choreography by Brooke Aliceon, Jennika Grace, and Jillian Anderson, this show features Wildsong at its best: collaboration that gives way to an incredible audience experience. Come join us in Ocean Beach as we reignite the fire of the early 2000s and find hope as we look towards our collective future. We hope you have the time of your life!

American Idiot runs from 5/31 until 6/30, with 8:00 pm shows on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and 6:00 pm shows on Sundays. Tickets can be bought at www.wildsongproductions.com - All shows will take place at 4944 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107.

