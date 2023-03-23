Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wildsong Presents ROCK OF AGES Beginning This Week

Performances run March 24 - April 16.

Mar. 23, 2023  
Wildsong Productions presents Rock of Ages, melting faces at the OB Playhouse March 24 - April 16. Wildsong Productions, based in San Diego California, is a nonprofit 501(c) community theatre group. Since April of 2022, they have produced 8 shows at the OB Playhouse, with Rock of Ages being the 9th!

This is Wildsong's FIRST show with a live guitarist! Nikko Noblezada will be absolutely shredding through these 80s classic rock songs and power ballads.

Rock of Ages is an energetic, brash, funny, upbeat, sexy, rock and roll fever dream. This jukebox musical features the songs of 80s icons such as Journey, Poison, Pat Benatar, Def Leppard, and MANY MORE.

It is 1987, and the fabled West Hollywood club the Bourbon Room is the seedy, sordid, vibrant heart of the Sunset Strip. The music venue has seen better days, but as run by chilled-out former rock impresario Dennis Dupree (Michael Harrison), and tended to by Dennis's mischievous assistant Lonny (Will Corkery/Hunter Brown), it is the essence of rock and roll. When bright-eyed young hopeful Sherrie Christian (Amanda Blair), a small-town girl who wants to make it as an actress, arrives in town, she bumps into Drew (Chris Bona), a Bourbon Room busboy with dreams of rock and roll stardom. Love-struck Drew convinces Dennis to hire Sherrie, and the stage seems set for their romance. But when the Mayor of West Hollywood (Alan Ramos), persuaded by a couple of scheming German real estate developers (Matt Sayre as Hertz and Caitlin Helms as Franz), announces his intention to demolish the Bourbon Room and the entire gritty Sunset Strip, the stakes are raised. RegYna (Jennika Grace/Kylie Young) must take a stand for what she believes in. Dennis convinces rock god Stacee Jaxx (Cody Ingram), lead singer of megaband Arsenal, to play the band's last show at the Bourbon Room, hopeful that the money raised will stop the building from being demolished. But Stacee, a man of massive charisma and massive ego, leaves destruction in his wake, sleeping with Sherrie and getting knocked out by his own band before the concert is over. In the midst of violent anti-demolition protests, Sherrie flees to a nearby strip club run by Justice Charlier (Lyric Booth) and Drew falls into the clutches of a boy band. Who can save the Bourbon Room, the young lovers, and the feuding Germans? Only Lonny, the "dramatic conjurer", knows for sure.

The cast is so excited for audiences to experience this campy yet heartfelt and hilarious show.

The rest of the cast consists of the three waitresses of the bourbon room, doubling as strippers and more: Jillian Anderson, Megan Mattix, and Kaitlyn Summers (Danisha Jenkins and Maybelle Shimizu covers), Joey Primo: Shaun Lim, Ja'Keith: Alan Ramos, Ensemble: Danisha Jenkins, Rachel Mink, Alyssa Salacup, Maybelle Shimizu, Mykaila Istvanyi (Franz cover), Nic Payton, and Kannon Gowen (Drew, Stacee, Joey Primo cover).

Director Brooke Aliceon has focused on making this show upbeat and campy, while keeping the audience immersed in the rock and roll element. Not only did she direct the show, but also costumed, choreographed, and did most prop design. Shaun Lim is bringing some of their best work with their light design of this show, to where it truly feels like a concert of these 80s hits! As a new nonprofit, Wildson relies on the generous donations of others, ticket sales, and volunteers to stay alive! Most of the staff wears many hats.

Due to foul language, substance use, sexual references, and exotic dancers, this production is rated "M" for mature audiences.


Tickets are available on wildsongproductions.com and also follow us on social media @wildsongproductions or email us at thewildsongproductions@gmail.com for more information!




