WRITE OUT LOUD to Present 20th Anniversary Season of Story Concerts

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Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience will present their 20th Season of Story Concerts. Write Out Loud Story Concerts bring literature to life - aloud - with rehearsed readings by professional actors. Each program explores specific themes by weaving a variety of stories, poems, and sometimes music together into a literary

tapestry. Curtain is at 7:00pm. All Season 20 Story Concerts will take place in the beautiful Dottie Studio Theater, part of the new Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center in Liberty Station.

Throughout the Season, local favorites - Rachael VanWormer, Monique Gaffney, Steven Lone, David Fenner and many others join Co-Founders Walter Ritter and Veronica Murphy to share stories that uplift and unite us.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared, “It is hard to believe that we are celebrating our “20th Story Concert Season,” continuing to share stories and poetry read aloud! We are grateful for our incredible community of artists and patrons - many of whom have been with us since the very beginning. The literature we present, sometimes unfamiliar and sometimes beloved favorites, is varied, compelling and engaging. We love hearing from patrons…”Oh my goodness I've never heard that story before…and I'm so glad I now have.” This season - we reflect on our history by bringing back select favorites from our past, as well as choosing lesser known pieces, recently discovered.”

SAVE THE DATES for Write Out Loud's Season XX - all programs take place at 7pm

Twain Told Tales - All Twain Program - Mon, August 24th, 2026

Ladies Unmasked - Pen Names Revealed - Mon, October 12th, 2025

Giving Season - Annual Holiday Program - Mon, December 7th, 2026

Harlem & Beyond - Celebrating Black History - Mon, February 8th, 2027

Courage & Resolve - Stories of True Grit - Mon, April 12th, 2027

Potluck 2.0 - Audience Choice - Monday, July 12th, 202

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