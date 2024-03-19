Vintage Valor: Balboa Centennial Salute Pairs THE FLYING FLEET Silent Film Screening and Live Organ Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a grand tribute to its roles as a silent movie theatre and place of respite for sailors during World War II, the Balboa Theatre, as part of its 100th Anniversary Celebrations, will screen the classic 1929 silent film "The Flying Fleet" with accompaniment by organist Ken Double on the theatre's vintage Robert Morton theatre pipe organ on Friday, March 29 at 7 PM.

Double will use the organ's various "voices" to enhance the action-packed film shot in multiple locations around San Diego, including Naval Air Station North Island, Hotel del Coronado, and Santa Fe Station. Described as the original "Top Gun," the film centers around a group of friends involved in naval aviation.

"San Diego's military community has played an important part in the history of the theatre, and the theatre has played an important part in the lives of many military members in San Diego and beyond, said Abigail Buell, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy for San Diego Theatres, which manages and operates the Balboa and Civic Theatre. "We invite all of our family and friends who are members of the military community in San Diego to join us for this once-in-a-lifetime experience," she added.

During World War II, the Balboa's administrative offices were converted into hotel rooms that provided housing for sailors before their deployment from San Diego. At the same time, the theatre offered around-the-clock film screenings during the war to accommodate the personnel working on the ongoing military aircraft production lines. This period highlights a significant chapter in the history of theatre, where it stood as a beacon of hope and unity in challenging times. The military's contribution to San Diego's cultural and historical fabric has been unparalleled, and the Balboa Theatre has played its part as both a host and a witness to this rich history.

Attend the Centennial Salute to the Military:

The San Diego community is invited to an evening of remembrance and celebration, honoring those who have served and continue to serve our nation. Tickets for this unique event can be purchased on the San Diego Theatres website.

Additional Balboa Theatre 100th Anniversary Events:

March 28, 6 PM - Red Carpet Gala with Hershey Felder: Tickets start at $50, with VIP experiences available. Join us for an evening of musical journey through a century of American classics.

March 30, 10 AM - Toons & Tunes: Tickets are $3.50 (reservation fee). This is a family-friendly morning with historic animated cartoons and organ music.

March 30, 6 PM - A showcase of San Diego's most accomplished performing arts groups,

embodying the spirit of San Diego's diverse and vibrant culture.

About San Diego Theatres

San Diego Theatres, Inc. is a non-profit arts organization that operates the San Diego Civic Theatre, which has been the region's largest performing arts venue for nearly 60 years, and the 100-year-old Balboa Theatre. San Diego Theatres' mission is to deliver exceptional performing arts and educational experiences, foster collaboration, and partnerships, and create an accessible place for all people to enjoy the arts.

About Organist Ken Double:

Ken Double is a former radio and television sportscaster with a 33-year career; he transitioned to his passion for theatre pipe organ music after retiring from sports broadcasting in 2008. He has performed concerts on theatre pipe organs worldwide, served as President of the American Theatre Organ Society, and contributed to significant restoration projects like the Midmer-Losh pipe organ. Ken has over 20 recordings, numerous tours in Australia and New Zealand, and regularly performs at the Atlanta Fox's "Mighty Mo" Moller organ. He continues to be an influential figure in the organ community and partners with San Diego Theatres to promote the Wonder Morton Robert-Morton pipe organ. He will perform at each scheduled event for the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Balboa Theatre.