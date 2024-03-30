Video: Watch a Preview for La Jolla Playhouse's WOW Festival at UC San Diego

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



La Jolla Playhouse has released a promotional video for their annual WOW festival. The WOW Festival is a four-day celebration of immersive, interactive and breathtaking experiences from local, national and International Artists.

​Free for everyone to attend from, WOW Festival is presented in partnership with UC San Diego and takes over locations all around the campus.​

WOW Festival is open during these hours to explore:

Thursday April 4: 4pm – 10pm

Friday April 5: 4pm – 10pm

Saturday April 6: 11am – 10pm

Sunday April 7: 11am – 5pm.

For more information about the festival, click here: