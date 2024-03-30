Video: Watch a Preview for La Jolla Playhouse's WOW Festival at UC San Diego

This year's festival runs April 4-7.
La Jolla Playhouse has released a promotional video for their annual WOW festival. The WOW Festival is a four-day celebration of immersive, interactive and breathtaking experiences from local, national and International Artists.
Free for everyone to attend from, WOW Festival is presented in partnership with UC San Diego and takes over locations all around the campus.
WOW Festival is open during these hours to explore:
Thursday April 4: 4pm – 10pm
Friday April 5: 4pm – 10pm
Saturday April 6: 11am – 10pm
Sunday April 7: 11am – 5pm.
