Video: Watch Props Artist Rai Feltmann Make Tomatoes for ABEBA IN THE TALL GRASS

La Jolla Playhouse is presenting ABEBA IN THE TALL GRASS by Jonathan Norton, directed by Nikki Mirza, for their 2024 POP tour. In this video, Props Master Rai Feltmann shows you how to make tomatoes from the production.

ABEBA IN THE TALL GRASS, written by Jonathan Norton and directed by Nikki Mirza, is about a fifth-grade aspiring horticulturist and the urban garden that has become her sacred space. Through encounters with the school goof-offs, she realizes like plants need water and light to flourish, people need friendship and community to thrive.

ABOUT THE POP TOUR

One of La Jolla Playhouse’s signature Learning and Engagement programs, the Performance Outreach Program (POP) Tour is an annual world-premiere, Playhouse-commissioned production that brings the magic of theatre to San Diego classrooms. Launched in 1987, the POP Tour can be accessed by schools, libraries and community centers. Prior to each performance, a Playhouse teaching artist visits each school, either in person or virtually, to engage students in an interactive workshop that explores issues and themes at the core of the play. The Playhouse also provides schools with an interactive standards-based engagement guide that enables educators to integrate the play into their curriculum, including exciting interviews with the cast and the creative team. Ideal for students in grades 3 – 6.