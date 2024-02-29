Video: The Bottle Dance from San Diego Musical Theatre's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF





Watch the spectacle of the iconic "Bottle Dance" from San Diego Musical Theatre's production of Fiddler on the Roof! Utilizing the original Jerome Robbins choreography, and with no cheats or tricks to keep the bottles in place, the dancers effortlessly balance these bottles all on their own while performing stunning choreography. Check out the video!

Set in the Little Village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof’s universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness.

The production is now on stage through March 10th.