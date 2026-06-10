Video: First Look at THE MOST HAPPY FELLA at North Coast Repertory Theatre

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North Coast Repertory Theatre has released a trailer for its current production of THE MOST HAPPY FELLA, offering audiences a glimpse into the romantic musical now running at the Solana Beach, California venue through July 5.

THE MOST HAPPY FELLA features music, lyrics, and libretto by Frank Loesser, whose sweeping, opera-inflected score sets the show apart as one of Broadway's most ambitious mid-century musicals. Set against the sun-drenched vineyards of California's Napa Valley, the story centers on love, longing, and the complicated terrain of second chances, weaving tender ballads and vibrant showstoppers into a rich emotional landscape.

North Coast Repertory Theatre, a fixture of the San Diego-area theatre scene, is presenting an intimate version of the piece at its Solana Beach home. Director Jeffrey B. Moss helms the production, with Lauren Weinberg as Rosabella and Gregory North as Tony leading the cast through Loesser's demanding and deeply affecting score.

BroadwayWorld has followed this production closely, including a review praising the company's glorious score and excellent cast and an interview with Moss in which the director discussed his affection for the material and his approach to bringing this classic work to a new audience.