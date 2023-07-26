Video: First Look at San Diego Musical Theatre's URINETOWN

Performances run July 21-30, 2023.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

An all new promo video has been released for San Diego Musical Theatre's production of Urinetown, running July 21-30, 2023!

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution (and musicals!), in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Winner of three Tony Awards, Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire, funny and touchingly honest. T

hese productions are a must see featuring the most talented 14 to 20 year olds in San Diego. The creative team, designers and crew is the same team that work on our professional productions. C

Music By: Mark Hollmann
Lyrics by: Mark Hollmann & Greg Kotis
Book by: Greg Kotis
Co Directors: Xavier J. Bush and Van Angelo
Choreographer: Xavier J. Bush
Music Director: Van Angelo

Rating: PG-13






