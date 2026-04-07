VIDEO: First Look at BEAU JEST at North Coast Repertory Theatre

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North Coast Repertory Theatre has released first look footage of Beau Jest, James Sherman's beloved Jewish-American romantic comedy, now playing through May 17, 2026 at the theatre's home in Solana Beach, California.

Directed by Omri Schein, the production weaves together family tradition, romantic chemistry, and laugh-out-loud comedy in a warm-hearted story that celebrates love, devotion, and self-discovery. The Wall Street Journal called it "very funny" with "a lot to say about nuclear families of any ethnic persuasion," while the Chicago Sun Times praised it as "hilarious and quite moving," noting that Sherman "wonderfully blends farce with genuine insight."

The cast features Katrina Michaels as Sarah Goldman, Sam Ashdown as Bob Schroeder, Josh Cahn as Joel Goldman, Joel Polis as Abe Goldman, Jill Remez as Miriam Goldman, and Ben Cole as Chris Cringle. The creative team includes Marty Burnett (scenic design), Matt Novotny (lighting), Jennifer Brawn Gittings (costumes), Evan Eason (sound), and Michael Wogulis (props). Christopher Williams serves as stage manager.

For tickets and information, visit North Coast Rep's website or contact the box office at (858) 481-1055 or boxoffice@northcoastrep.org. Box office hours are 7 days a week, noon to 4 p.m., and on performance days from noon through curtain.