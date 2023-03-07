Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trinity Theatre NEW WORKS FESTIVAL Set to Begin This Month

The festival runs March 31 - April 2nd.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Trinity Theatre NEW WORKS FESTIVAL Set to Begin This Month

Trinity Theatre Company continues their 11th Grown Up Stage (GUS) season under the guidance of Artistic Director, Sean Boyd with their first New Works Festival. The New Works Festival celebrates the works of 10 Emerging New Playwrights from across the county and runs from March 31 - April 2nd Friday, Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. To learn more or purchase tickets https://trinityttc.org/current-productions/ Trinity Theatre Company performs in Community Actor's Theatre space at 2957 54th St, San Diego, CA 92105

Artistic Director, Sean Boyd, shared "We received 400 submissions from across the country for our first New Works Festival. From that we chose 25 finalists and ultimately 10 new plays that we will produce in our festival. We are so lucky to live in a performing arts community that is full of talent to bring these stories alive. Each staged reading is directed and performed by a group of local, San Diego-based artists giving voice to these new works from across the country. At Trinity - we recognize the importance of continuing to share new stories and give a platform to emerging playwrights. We look forward to sharing them with the community."

Local Directors Include: Bobby Imperato, Courtnee Stagner, Hannah Meade, Estefania de la Torre, Tyler Richards Hewes, Jaeonnie Crawford, Austyn Myers, Cody Bray, Erica Kahn, and BJ Robinson

Local Actors Include: Phoebe Appel, Charlotte Baltzer, Marley Bauer, Connor Boyd, Joshua Christopher, Gretchen Conrad,Andy Elden, Zahara Farrar, Abi Hood, Sharonfaith Horton, Arturo Ibarra, Angelina Janelle, Wes Jensen, Sashank Kanchustambam, Ellen Kaz, Valentine Marie, Alana Marshall, Melanie Mino, Amy Oliverio, Bruce Dylan Patton, Kayla René, Ruth Russell, Steve Schlam,Samantha Schmidt, Jonny Taylor and Kimmy Weinberger



Arts In Education Month & Missoula Childrens Theatre Presents RUMPELSTI Photo
Arts In Education Month & Missoula Children's Theatre Presents RUMPELSTILTSKIN
Poway Onstage will work closely with Poway Unified School District to provide creative programs that broaden children's knowledge of the performing arts, thereby enhancing their academic, social, and intellectual growth.
Photos: First Look At Chekhovs THE CHERRY ORCHARD At North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD At North Coast Repertory Theatre
First look photos! With universal themes of societal upheaval, love, loss, grief, envy, and ambition, THE CHERRY ORCHARD remains as relevant and powerful today as it was when it first premiered in 1903. Serious theatre-lovers will not want to miss this classic tale of heightened human drama.
NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Premieres at San Jose Playhouse Photo
NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Premieres at San Jose Playhouse
From the celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy comes the 12-time Tony-nominated musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace.
La Jolla Playhouse Announces Initial Projects for 2023 WOW Festival Featuring Theatre, Dan Photo
La Jolla Playhouse Announces Initial Projects for 2023 WOW Festival Featuring Theatre, Dance, Music & More
La Jolla Playhouse has announced the initial projects for its 2023 Without Walls (WOW) Festival of immersive and site-inspired work.

More Hot Stories For You


Arts In Education Month & Missoula Children's Theatre Presents RUMPELSTILTSKINArts In Education Month & Missoula Children's Theatre Presents RUMPELSTILTSKIN
March 6, 2023

Poway Onstage will work closely with Poway Unified School District to provide creative programs that broaden children's knowledge of the performing arts, thereby enhancing their academic, social, and intellectual growth.
Photos: First Look At Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD At North Coast Repertory TheatrePhotos: First Look At Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD At North Coast Repertory Theatre
March 6, 2023

With universal themes of societal upheaval, love, loss, grief, envy, and ambition, THE CHERRY ORCHARD remains as relevant and powerful today as it was when it first premiered in 1903. Serious theatre-lovers will not want to miss this classic tale of heightened human drama.
NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Premieres at San Jose PlayhouseNATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Premieres at San Jose Playhouse
March 6, 2023

From the celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy comes the 12-time Tony-nominated musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace.
La Jolla Playhouse Announces Initial Projects for 2023 WOW Festival Featuring Theatre, Dance, Music & MoreLa Jolla Playhouse Announces Initial Projects for 2023 WOW Festival Featuring Theatre, Dance, Music & More
March 2, 2023

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the initial projects for its 2023 Without Walls (WOW) Festival of immersive and site-inspired work.
Palo Alto Players Announces 2023 Gala Fundraiser 'Be Our Guest'Palo Alto Players Announces 2023 Gala Fundraiser 'Be Our Guest'
March 1, 2023

Palo Alto Players, the first theatre company on the Peninsula, will hold its annual gala fundraiser “Be Our Guest” on Saturday, April 1, 2023 6-9 pm, at the Oshman Family JCC Cultural Arts Hall in Palo Alto, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303.
share