 The Roustabouts Theatre Co Performs HAND TO GOD in March

The Roustabouts Theatre Co has announced its upcoming production of HAND TO GOD directed by Artistic Director/Founder Phil Johnson. A darkly comedic and outrageously entertaining play that will leave audiences laughing, gasping, and questioning their own beliefs.
HAND TO GOD, written by Robert Askins, has taken the theatrical world by storm with its unique blend of comedy and provocative themes. Set in a small, conservative town, the play follows the story of Jason, a quiet young man, and his puppet, Tyrone, who seems to have a mind of its own. As the puppet takes on a life of its own, chaos ensues, leading to a hilarious and thought-provoking exploration of faith, morality, and the human psyche.
The cast features Rebecca Crigler, Adam Daniel, Samantha Ginn, Dave Rivas & Devin Wade. Design Team includes: Yi-Chien Lee (Set Design), Annelise Salazar (Light Design), Pam Stompoly - Ericson(Costume Design), Paul Durso (Sound Design) Justin Magallanes (Prop Design) and D. Candis Paule (Sensitivity/Intimacy Director).
Performance Details:
Previews:
March 7 at 7:30 pm
March 8 at 7:30 pm
March 9 at 2:00 pm
Opening Night: March 9 at 7:30 pm
The play runs Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 31, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm.
HAND TO GOD will be performed at the Diversionary Theatre, located at 4545 Park Boulevard #101, San Diego, CA 92116. Tickets are $25 for previews and $45 during the run. For ticket information and to secure your seats for HAND TO GOD, call (619) 569-5800 or visit Click Here.
