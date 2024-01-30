 The Roustabouts Theatre Co Performs HAND TO GOD in March

The play runs Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 31,.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

 The Roustabouts Theatre Co Performs HAND TO GOD in March

 The Roustabouts Theatre Co has announced its upcoming production of HAND TO GOD directed by Artistic Director/Founder Phil Johnson. A darkly comedic and outrageously entertaining play that will leave audiences laughing, gasping, and questioning their own beliefs.

About the Play:

HAND TO GOD, written by Robert Askins, has taken the theatrical world by storm with its unique blend of comedy and provocative themes. Set in a small, conservative town, the play follows the story of Jason, a quiet young man, and his puppet, Tyrone, who seems to have a mind of its own. As the puppet takes on a life of its own, chaos ensues, leading to a hilarious and thought-provoking exploration of faith, morality, and the human psyche.

The cast features Rebecca Crigler, Adam Daniel, Samantha Ginn, Dave Rivas & Devin Wade. Design Team includes: Yi-Chien Lee (Set Design), Annelise Salazar (Light Design), Pam Stompoly  - Ericson(Costume Design), Paul Durso (Sound Design)  Justin Magallanes (Prop Design) and  D. Candis Paule (Sensitivity/Intimacy Director). 

Performance Details:

Previews:

March 7 at 7:30 pm

March 8 at 7:30 pm

March 9 at 2:00 pm

Opening Night: March 9 at 7:30 pm

The play runs Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 31, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm.

HAND TO GOD will be performed at the Diversionary Theatre, located at 4545 Park Boulevard #101, San Diego, CA 92116. Tickets are $25 for previews and $45 during the run. For ticket information and to secure your seats for HAND TO GOD, call (619) 569-5800 or visit Click Here


 




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
BWW Q&A: J Scott Lapp of The San Diego Preimere of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN Photo
BWW Q&A: J Scott Lapp of The San Diego Preimere of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at CCAE Theatricals

We sat down with director J Scott Lapp as he prepares to direct The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at CCAE Theatricals.

2
SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL COMES TO The Christian Theater Arts Project Photo
SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL COMES TO The Christian Theater Arts Project

The Christian Theater Arts Project (CTAP), a dynamic and faith-driven non-profit arts program, is thrilled to announce its newest production, 'SpongeBob the Musical'. With a cast of over 50 local children ages 8-13, this vibrant and energetic stage adaptation brings the characters from Nickelodeon's hit show to life in a tale of hope, friendship, and the power of optimism.

3
Video: Go Behind the Scenes with San Diego Musical Theatres FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Photo
Video: Go Behind the Scenes with San Diego Musical Theatre's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Check out this behind-the-scenes look at rehearsal for San Diego Music Theatre's production of Fiddler on the Roof running from February 9th to March 10th, 2024 in the video here!

4
Photos: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Chance Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, is kicking off its 2024 Season with the groundbreaking Tony Award-winning musical, 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch”, with book by John Cameron Mitchell and music & lyrics by Stephen Trask. Check out production photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL COMES TO The Christian Theater Arts ProjectSPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL COMES TO The Christian Theater Arts Project
Video: Go Behind the Scenes with San Diego Musical Theatre's FIDDLER ON THE ROOFVideo: Go Behind the Scenes with San Diego Musical Theatre's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Photos: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Chance TheaterPhotos: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Chance Theater
FAILURE: A LOVE STORY Comes to The Theatre School @ North Coast RepFAILURE: A LOVE STORY Comes to The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

Videos

Go Behind the Scenes with San Diego Musical Theatre's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Video
Go Behind the Scenes with San Diego Musical Theatre's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR Video
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
Puffs in San Diego Puffs
Casa del Prado Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker
Chicken & Biscuits in San Diego Chicken & Biscuits
Brooks Theater (3/08-3/24)
Tartuffe in San Diego Tartuffe
North Coast Repertory Theatre (3/06-3/31)
Blood Moon in San Diego Blood Moon
Black Box at Diversionary Theater (3/01-3/10)
Mrs. Doubtfire in San Diego Mrs. Doubtfire
Civic Theatre- San Diego (6/04-6/09)
A Night of Neil, A Tribute to Neil Diamond in San Diego A Night of Neil, A Tribute to Neil Diamond
Brooks Theater (2/09-2/09)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in San Diego Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Wildsong Theatre & Arts Collective (1/26-2/25)PHOTOS
Redwood in San Diego Redwood
La Jolla Playhouse (2/13-3/31)
Mean Girls in San Diego Mean Girls
McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts (3/29-3/31)
Something Wonderful by the Kogee Soul Reprise in San Diego Something Wonderful by the Kogee Soul Reprise
Brooks Theater (2/10-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You