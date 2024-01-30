 The Roustabouts Theatre Co Performs HAND TO GOD in March

The Roustabouts Theatre Co has announced its upcoming production of HAND TO GOD directed by Artistic Director/Founder Phil Johnson. A darkly comedic and outrageously entertaining play that will leave audiences laughing, gasping, and questioning their own beliefs.

About the Play:

HAND TO GOD, written by Robert Askins, has taken the theatrical world by storm with its unique blend of comedy and provocative themes. Set in a small, conservative town, the play follows the story of Jason, a quiet young man, and his puppet, Tyrone, who seems to have a mind of its own. As the puppet takes on a life of its own, chaos ensues, leading to a hilarious and thought-provoking exploration of faith, morality, and the human psyche.

The cast features Rebecca Crigler, Adam Daniel, Samantha Ginn, Dave Rivas & Devin Wade. Design Team includes: Yi-Chien Lee (Set Design), Annelise Salazar (Light Design), Pam Stompoly - Ericson(Costume Design), Paul Durso (Sound Design) Justin Magallanes (Prop Design) and D. Candis Paule (Sensitivity/Intimacy Director).

Performance Details:

Previews:

March 7 at 7:30 pm

March 8 at 7:30 pm

March 9 at 2:00 pm

Opening Night: March 9 at 7:30 pm

The play runs Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 31, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm.

HAND TO GOD will be performed at the Diversionary Theatre, located at 4545 Park Boulevard #101, San Diego, CA 92116. Tickets are $25 for previews and $45 during the run. For ticket information and to secure your seats for HAND TO GOD, call (619) 569-5800 or visit Click Here.



