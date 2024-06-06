The Peter Sprague Trio Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

Featuring tunes from The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor, and Cream.

The Peter Sprague Trio will appear live at North Coast Repertory Theatre. The Peter Sprague Quartet explores the jazz tradition of improvisation but with a slightly different spin - they bring their jazz viewpoint to songs that resonate with the boomers.

They start with The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor, and Cream. The quartet includes Leonard Patton doing vocals, Danny Green on piano, Mackenzie Leighton on bass, and Peter who plays a one-of-a-kind double neck guitar. The vibe is contagious!

Peter Sprague - guitar

Leonard Patton - vocals

Danny Green - piano

Mackenzie Leighton - bass

Tickets

THE PETER SPRAGUE TRIO will run on June 17, 2024 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $42. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to reserve seats.




