The Old Globe's 2023 Gala to Take Place in September

The Old Globe will hold its annual gala on Saturday, September 23 under the stars at the Globe’s Copley Plaza and Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. The theme for the 2023 Globe Gala is Glitz & Glamour, a divine, art deco–inspired evening that promises to be a roaring good time you won’t want to miss. Copley Plaza will be transformed into a sumptuous nightspot with fabulous entertainment, delicious food and drink, and dancing ’til midnight. The 2023 Globe Gala Co-Chairs are Pam Farr, Susan Hoehn, Sue Major, and Vicki Zeiger; Darlene Marcos Shiley is the Honorary Gala Chair. The evening will benefit The Old Globe’s nationally recognized arts engagement and artistic programs.

This must-attend, black-tie event will begin at 6:00 p.m. with signature cocktails by Snake Oil Cocktail Company and hors d’oeuvres on the plaza. At 7:15 p.m., guests will enjoy a special presentation by Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and a special appeal to support the Globe’s artistic and arts engagement programs. Guests will indulge in dinner catered by Urban Kitchen Group at 8:15 p.m., followed by enchanting musical entertainment by Lincoln Clauss (The Muny’s Rent, Sweeney Todd) and Joanna A. Jones (Broadway’s Hamilton, NBC’s Hairspray Live!) of the Globe’s highly anticipated and scintillating musical Cabaret at 9:30 p.m. And at 10:00 p.m., guests will dance the night away to music by James Gang.



The Old Globe believes that theatre matters, and our commitment is to make it matter to more people. The 2023 Globe Gala will support a vibrant, nationally renowned theatre dedicated to serving the public good through thrilling productions of great classics, provocative new works, and exciting musicals. This fall, the Globe will present the Tony Award–winning musical Cabaret with Clauss and Jones, featuring a book by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, and directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway and The Old Globe’s Bright Star, The Old Globe and Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Guys and Dolls). The limited engagement begins performances September 1 and runs through October 8, with the opening on September 6, on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.



The Globe’s remarkable arts engagement programs continue to redefine how a professional nonprofit theatre transforms lives across the community it serves. These programs serve 30,000 children, families, and individuals, ranging from students in Title I schools to homeless communities, from military service members and veterans to incarcerated populations.



The 2023 Gala Committee includes Bridget Buckley, Eleanor Y. Charlton, Jennifer Greenfield, Evelyn Olson Lamden, Noelle Norton, Reneé Schatz, and Margarita Wilkinson.



Tickets are $1,500 (regular seating) and $2,000 (Honorary Committee seating) and include the reception, performance, dinner, and dancing. Tables of 10 are available starting at $15,000. Underwriting levels, which include tickets for the Gala, begin at $5,000 per couple. Valet parking is included in the price of the ticket. See the full list of underwriting and sponsorship opportunities >by clicking here. To underwrite or to purchase a table or individual tickets, contact Doug Oliphant at (619) 684-4140 or doliphant@TheOldGlobe.org.



In addition to Urban Kitchen Group, Snake Oil Cocktail Company, and James Gang, our other generous vendors and partners include Bright Event Rentals and Exclusive Resorts.

LOCATION and PARKING INFORMATION: The Old Globe is located in San Diego’s Balboa Park at 1363 Old Globe Way. Complimentary valet parking for the Globe Gala will be located in the Alcazar Garden parking lot adjacent to The Old Globe.

The Tony Award–winning The Old Globe is one of the country’s leading professional nonprofit regional theatres. Now in its 89th year, the Globe is San Diego’s flagship performing arts institution, and it serves a vibrant community with theatre as a public good. Under the leadership of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and the Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy J. Shields, The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 16 productions of classic, contemporary, and new works on its three Balboa Park stages, including its internationally renowned Shakespeare Festival. More than 250,000 people annually attend Globe productions and participate in the theatre’s artistic and arts engagement programs. Its nationally prominent Arts Engagement Department provides an array of participatory programs that make theatre matter to more people in neighborhoods throughout the region. Humanities programs at the Globe and around the city broaden the community’s understanding of theatre art in all its forms. The Globe also boasts a range of new play development programs with professional and community-based writers, as well as the renowned The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Numerous world premieres—such as 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Bright Star, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Dr.Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! —have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to highly successful runs on Broadway and at regional theatres across the country.