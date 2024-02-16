The Old Globe Presents The Return Of Its Popular Annual Event THINKING SHAKESPEARE LIVE!

The Old Globe has announced that the popular annual event Thinking Shakespeare Live!, directed by the Globe's Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

This program is part of a milestone celebration in Globe history surrounding a once-in-a-generation event, as The Old Globe becomes the 11th theatre company nationwide to complete Shakespeare's canon with Henry 6, a new two-play adaptation of Henry VI, Parts I, II, and III, directed and adapted by Edelstein, as part of the Globe's 2024 Summer Shakespeare Festival. The celebrations also include the free, family-friendly Happy Birthday, Mr. Shakespeare! AXIS event, an exciting and festive occasion to celebrate the Bard's countless contributions to arts and culture around the world, on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the Globe's outdoor Copley Plaza.

Drawn from Edelstein's approachable and inviting book Thinking Shakespeare: A How-To Guide for Student Actors, Directors, and Anyone Else Who Wants to Feel More Comfortable with the Bard, Thinking Shakespeare Live! will feature Edelstein, who will be joined by three professional classical actors. Immediately after the event, Edelstein will sign copies of Thinking Shakespeare, which will be available for purchase at the theatre.



This program is an ideal introduction to Shakespeare for families and young audiences, as well as an exciting new look at the playwright for Bardophiles. Edelstein has performed Thinking Shakespeare Live! across the country, including at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington DC.



“As the Globe prepares for our epic production of Henry 6 this summer, we're preparing all sorts of programming to celebrate Shakespeare and our long history with his works,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “One of my favorite Shakespeare events is my Thinking Shakespeare Live! program, which is a fun and fast-paced 90-minute introduction to Shakespeare and how his language works onstage. I love presenting it, and I'm very grateful to return to our stage this summer to spread the joy and thrill of this amazing writer.”

In addition to serving as Artistic Director at the Globe, Edelstein is a renowned stage director, producer, podcast host, and educator. He has directed over half of the Bard's plays. Among his Globe directing credits are What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank, The Winter's Tale, Othello, The Twenty-Seventh Man, the world premiere of Rain, Picasso at the Lapin Agile, and Romeo and Juliet, among others. He oversaw The Old Globe's inaugural Classical Directing Fellowship program. Prior to joining the Globe, Edelstein was the Director of the Shakespeare initiative at The Public Theater (New York City), and the Artistic Director of Classic Stage Company (New York City). He is also the creator and host of The Old Globe and Pushkin Industries's podcast Where There's a Will: Finding Shakespeare, an exploration of the many ways Shakespeare has made his way into unexpected corners of American life. His book Thinking Shakespeare is considered the standard text on American Shakespearean acting.



Tickets for Thinking Shakespeare Live! are now on sale for Globe subscribers and donors and are available online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at our Box Office in Balboa Park. Regular ticket prices start at $19. Discounts available for students and Globe subscribers and donors. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, April 5 at 12:00 noon. For additional information, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.