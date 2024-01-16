The Old Globe Announces One-Week Extensions of ENGLISH, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON – APT. 2B, And DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

Even before the 2024 Season begins public performances, The Old Globe has announced that, due to popular demand in seasonal tickets, there will be a one-week extension for three of its productions, including the critically acclaimed play English, written by Sanaz Toossi and directed by Arya Shahi; Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B, a new play by Kate Hamill and directed by Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez; and the West Coast premiere of Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, written by Gordon Greenberg and Steven Rosen and directed by Greenberg.

All three productions play in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park. Single tickets for the extension of English are now available at www.TheOldGlobe.org. Access to tickets for the new extension weeks for Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B and Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors are currently available by subscription only at www.TheOldGlobe.org.



English

By Sanaz Toossi

Directed by Arya Shahi

January 27 – February 25, 2024 (previous closing date: February 18)

Opening: Thursday, February 1



Winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize, the Obie Award, and the Lucille Lortel Award. In a classroom near Tehran, four adult students prepare for an English proficiency exam. They each have a reason for being there: a chance at opportunity, access, or a new calling. But as they bond over this new way to express themselves, they also grapple with the lives they must leave behind. Told with hilarious wit and genuine compassion, Sanaz Toossi's English is “both a buoyant comedy of communication and a subtle but probing exploration of what it means to speak and feel understood” (New York Theatre Guide).

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B

By Kate Hamill

Directed by James Vásquez

July 27 – August 25, 2024 (previous closing date: August 18)

Opening: Thursday, August 1

A fast-paced and wildly entertaining new play that reimagines the most iconic detective team of all time. In present-day Baker Street, steampunk hipster Shirley Holmes and her spunky new roommate Joan Watson become entangled in a series of cases all related to the same supervillain, who always seems to be one step ahead of them. From the witty imagination of Kate Hamill, one of the most popular playwrights in America, this irreverent take on the beloved characters packs nonstop laughs into a rollicking murder mystery with a bold and modern lens. BroadwayWorld proclaimed, “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B is delightful and entertaining.”

West Coast premiere

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

By Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen

Directed by Gordon Greenberg

September 20 – October 20, 2024 (previous closing date: October 13)

Opening: Thursday, September 26



Celebrate Halloween with a new side-splitting adventure based on Bram Stoker's classic tale that's sure to induce blood-curdling screams—of laughter! Famed vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing and her motley crew chase Count Dracula around the English countryside in a madcap race to save his innocent victims. Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen return to The Old Globe following their wildly popular Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show! and Crime and Punishment, A Comedy. Filled with their signature imaginative staging, irreverent farce, and special effects, this hilarious scarefest is the perfect way to get spooky this season!

